Cinder BBQ 800 Upshur Street Northwest
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A neighborhood restaurant focused on traditional wood smoked bbq, along with southern staples and daily specials. We also have an extensive well priced whiskey selection.
800 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
