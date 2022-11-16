Pizza
Timber Pizza Co. 809 Upshur St NW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best wood-fired pizzas and empanadas in the game.
Location
809 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant