Timber Pizza Co. 809 Upshur St NW

809 Upshur St NW

Washington, DC 20011

Wine (TAKEOUT)

Farro Falanghina (white)

Farro Falanghina (white)

$20.00

Light, crisp, refreshing. Stone fruit, white flowers, & lemon peel plus a solid backbone minerality. 100% Falanghina

Farro Piedirosso (red)

Farro Piedirosso (red)

$20.00Out of stock

The best red for pizza, no contest! On the lighter side with notes of black fruit, volcanic minerality, and black pepper. Serve lightly chilled. 100% Piedirosso

Ippolito Galgioppo Rosé

Ippolito Galgioppo Rosé

$20.00

Light, dry, beautiful. Black cherries & roses with racy acidity. 100% Gaglioppo

D'Angelo Aglianico Rosé

D'Angelo Aglianico Rosé

$20.00

Bold and racy. Grippy tannins complemented by black fruit, herbs, and volcanic minerality. 100% Aglianico

De Faveri Prosecco

$25.00

(TAKEOUT) 32oz Draft White Wine

$30.00

100% Italian Pinot Grigio. Pleasant floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium-bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance. Crisp and delicious!

(TAKEOUT) 32oz Draft Red Wine

$30.00Out of stock

Red Blend, France. Beautiful color of an intense and deep red with purple reflections. The nose is particularly expressive with aromas of fresh cherries, cinnamon and pepper. The palate is well balanced, with a lot of softness and elegant tannins.

(TAKEOUT) 32oz Draft Rosé Wine

$30.00

Grenache Blend, France. Fruity nose with notes of red fruit and citrus. Beautiful aromatic richness and a perfect balance between body and freshness make this a summer crusher.

Beer (TAKEOUT)

32oz To Go Kolsch

$14.00

"Bare Bones is a traditional German-style Kolsch ale, light and crisp with just an hint of hop character for a clean, refreshing sip every time." -Hellbender Brewing Company

32oz Right Proper RBW Pale Ale (TAKEOUT)

$14.00

"Not quite an India Pale Ale, nor an American Pale Ale, we brew Raised by Wolves to highlight the rich flavors and aromas of hops rather than bitterness." - Right Proper Brewing Company

32oz To Go Hellbender Ignite IPA

$14.00

"Smells Like Freedom is our collaboration with Oskar Blues. The dank, 7-percent IPA — which is being re-brewed in spring 2019 by both breweries — is a nod to D.C.’s Initiative 71, the marijuana-legalization measure that was approved way back in November 2014 and has now been in effect for 5 years" -DC Brau

3 Stars Peppercorn Saison

3 Stars Peppercorn Saison

$7.00Out of stock
Anxo Cidre Blanc

Anxo Cidre Blanc

$10.50

Atlas Ponzi IPA

$7.00
Atlas Dance of Days

Atlas Dance of Days

$7.00
DC Brau Corruption IPA

DC Brau Corruption IPA

$7.00
DC Brau Pils

DC Brau Pils

$7.00
Stillwater Extra Dry

Stillwater Extra Dry

$8.00
Six Points The Crisp Pilsner

Six Points The Crisp Pilsner

$7.00
Two Roads Two Juicy IPA

Two Roads Two Juicy IPA

$10.50
Wolffer Rose Cider

Wolffer Rose Cider

$10.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages (TAKEOUT)

Prickly Pear Limeade

Prickly Pear Limeade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed! Prickly pear puree, lime juice, lemon juice, sugar, and water.

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

Mountain Valley Still Water

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.00

High Brew Cold Brew

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The best wood-fired pizzas and empanadas in the game.

809 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011

