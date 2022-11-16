Timber Pizza Co. 809 Upshur St NW

32oz To Go Hellbender Ignite IPA

$14.00

"Smells Like Freedom is our collaboration with Oskar Blues. The dank, 7-percent IPA — which is being re-brewed in spring 2019 by both breweries — is a nod to D.C.’s Initiative 71, the marijuana-legalization measure that was approved way back in November 2014 and has now been in effect for 5 years" -DC Brau