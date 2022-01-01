Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Carvings

review star

No reviews yet

2021 F Street NW

Washington, DC 20006

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Wings

Sandwiches 🍞

Bistro Sub

Bistro Sub

$12.00

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, And Lettuce With Honey Mustard On A Sub Roll

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On White Or Wheat Bread

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, And Tomatoes With Salt & Pepper And Balsamic On Ciabatta

Chicken & Cheese

Chicken & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Lettuce And Mayo On A Sub Roll

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, And Tomato With Pesto Sauce On Ciabatta

Club

Club

$10.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, And Tomato With Mayo On Foccacia Bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar And Provolone Cheese On White/Wheat Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.00
Hot Pepper Turkey Sub

Hot Pepper Turkey Sub

$12.00

Turkey, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Lettuce with Italian Seasoning, Oil and Mayo on a Subroll

Mushroom Melt

Mushroom Melt

$11.00

Mushrooms, Provolone, Lettuce, Onion, Hot Sauce, Mayo On Sub Roll

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Grilled On Rye Bread

Spicy Turkey Avocado Sub

Spicy Turkey Avocado Sub

$12.00

Roasted Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, Lettuce, Mayo And Sriracha On Sub Roll

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Rib Eye, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Lettuce And Mayo On A Sub Roll

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$11.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Swiss And Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled On Sesame Kaiser Roll

Wraps 🌯

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese With Caesar Dressing On Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Crispy chicken, tomato, onion, and romaine with a honey mustard drizzle

Tuna Melt Wrap

$11.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion With Provolone And Swiss Cheese On Wrap

Turkey & Ham Wrap

$10.00

Roasted Turkey And Ham, Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo With Hot Sauce On Wrap

Burgers 🍔 & Chicken 🍗

Cheeseburger + Fries

$13.00

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$14.00

Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.

Veggie Burger + Fries

$13.00

Wings

$13.00+

Platters 🍲

Steak Quesadilla Platter

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla Platter

$14.00

Sides 🍟

Fries

$3.50

Bistro Fries

$4.50

Crispy Fries, Drizzled With Our Secret Spicy Mayo, Seasoned With Parsley

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Tator Tots

$3.50

☕Café

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$3.39+

Americano

$2.90+

Double Espresso

$2.75

Cappucino

$3.39+

Hot Water

$0.25+

Hot Milk (Med)

$0.85

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Small Batch Cold Brew

$3.45+Out of stock

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Cup of Ice

$0.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.80+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chai

$3.80+

Cold Pressed Matcha

$4.00+

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Soda

$1.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2021 F Street NW, Washington, DC 20006

