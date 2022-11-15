Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Immigrant Food

206 Reviews

$$

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20006

Order Again

NGO Partners

APALRC Donation

APALRC Donation

$1.00

APALRC is one of the oldest and largest NGOs working with low-income Asian immigrants to offer legal assistance via hotlines and by traveling to communities around the DMV.

AsylumWorks Donation

AsylumWorks Donation

$1.00
Ayuda Donation

Ayuda Donation

$1.00

Established in 1973, Ayuda is one of Washington D.C.’s oldest NGOs providing legal, social and language access services to immigrants from all over the world.

CAIR Coalition Donation

CAIR Coalition Donation

$1.00

CAIR Coalition is the only organization in the area with a legal services program focused exclusively on assisting the more than 2,000 immigrant men, women, and children currently detained in jails and juvenile facilities in Maryland and Virginia.

CARECEN Donation

CARECEN Donation

$1.00

CARECEN provides legal services, life-skills and civic education for thousands of Latino immigrants a year.

One For All

$1.00

T-Shirts

Size SMALL

Size SMALL

$20.00

Which one would you like? Three kinds: 1. Immigrants Make America Great (black pocket tee) 2. This Land is Your Land (White pocket tee) 3. Unity is Delicious (black tee with large logo)

Size MEDIUM

Size MEDIUM

$20.00

Which one would you like? Three kinds: 1. Immigrants Make America Great (black pocket tee) 2. This Land is Your Land (White pocket tee) 3. Unity is Delicious (black tee with large logo)

Size LARGE

Size LARGE

$20.00

Which one would you like? Three kinds: 1. Immigrants Make America Great (black pocket tee) 2. This Land is Your Land (White pocket tee) 3. Unity is Delicious (black tee with large logo)

Tote Bags

Tote Bag

$15.00

Others

Stickers (3 for $1!)

Stickers (3 for $1!)

$1.00
LIFE Cookbook

LIFE Cookbook

$29.95

To address the global refugee crisis, CIPE and a Consortium of international partners developed the Livelihoods Innovation through Food Entrepreneurship (LIFE) Project. The cookbook features more than 50 recipes from 25 individuals from the region: Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, Algeria and others. The Cuisine of Life is a unique collection of wisdom, stories, and culinary treasures shared by some of the leading minds in the food industry internationally and rising stars of Turkey’s food scene.

Hors D'Oeuvres Platter

28 pcs platter

$91.00
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
World flavors with a mission. Immigrant Food’s fresh, creative dishes reflect how we see America at its core: diverse, nourishing and welcoming. A menu created by award-winning chef Enrique Limardo.

Website

Location

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006

Directions

Immigrant Food image
Immigrant Food image
Immigrant Food image
Immigrant Food image

