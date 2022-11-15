American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Immigrant Food
206 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
World flavors with a mission. Immigrant Food’s fresh, creative dishes reflect how we see America at its core: diverse, nourishing and welcoming. A menu created by award-winning chef Enrique Limardo.
Location
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006
Gallery