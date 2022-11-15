Immigrant Food

LIFE Cookbook

$29.95

To address the global refugee crisis, CIPE and a Consortium of international partners developed the Livelihoods Innovation through Food Entrepreneurship (LIFE) Project. The cookbook features more than 50 recipes from 25 individuals from the region: Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, Algeria and others. The Cuisine of Life is a unique collection of wisdom, stories, and culinary treasures shared by some of the leading minds in the food industry internationally and rising stars of Turkey’s food scene.