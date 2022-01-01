Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Downtown

The Dabney image

 

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

Avg 5 (17431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trade Secrets$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Dabnog$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
More about The Dabney
Residents Cafe & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
Basque Cheseecake$11.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
Turkish Eggs$14.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
More about Residents Cafe & Bar
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
fresh chives
Deviled Eggs GF$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
More about Yardbird
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
22oz. Ribeye$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
Lobster Bisque$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$25 Lunch$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
11 am-3 pm.
Impossible Burger$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
sriracha thousand Island
Classic Caesar$12.00
parmesan, croutons
More about Chef Geoff's
Immigrant Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mint Limonana$6.00
Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!
Persian Plants & Peas$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl$15.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.
More about Immigrant Food

