Downtown American restaurants you'll love

The Dabney
122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Trade Secrets
|$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
|Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
|Dabnog
|$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
Residents Cafe & Bar
1306 18th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
|Basque Cheseecake
|$11.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
|Turkish Eggs
|$14.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mashed Potatoes
|$10.00
fresh chives
|Deviled Eggs GF
|$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
|22oz. Ribeye
|$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
|Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|$25 Lunch
|$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
11 am-3 pm.
|Impossible Burger
|$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
sriracha thousand Island
|Classic Caesar
|$12.00
parmesan, croutons
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mint Limonana
|$6.00
Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!
|Persian Plants & Peas
|$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
|Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl
|$15.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.