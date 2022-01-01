Crab cakes in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve crab cakes
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab-Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño Tartar Sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Crab Cake Benedicts
|$25.00
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|CRAB CAKE TOSTADA
|$21.00
charred tortilla / chipotle mayo / pickled chili / cilantro
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|Crab Cake
|$36.00
jumbo lump / green princess sauce
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Side Crab Cake
|$16.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
|Crab Cakes (Market Price)
|$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
|Crab Cakes
|$25.00
Red pepper remoulade, new potatoes, grilled
asparagus
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Side Crab Cake
|$16.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
|Crab Cakes (Market Price)
|$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
Central Michel Richard
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington
|Crab Cakes
|$19.00
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Side Crab Cake
|$16.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
|Crab Cakes (Market Price)
|$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1) HH
|$7.95
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Side Crab Cake
|$16.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
|Crab Cakes (Market Price)
|$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$33.00
House made crab cake over southern biscuits with a soft poached egg and hollandaise sauce. Served with tots. (allergies: gluten, dairy)
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Crab Cake Dinner for 2
|$64.00
4 crab cakes with tartar sauce,
coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy
|Crab Cake App
|$18.00
Panko Crusted and Griddled Crab Cake made with Jumbo and Lump Crabmeat.
Served with Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Ophelia’s homemade crab cakes served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, and topped with old
bay aioli with choice of fries or cole slaw
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Crab Cake Salad
|$13.99
|1pc Salmon, Skewer of Shrimp, and 1pc lump Crab Cake
|$19.99
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|House Crab Cake
|$8.95
remoulade, smashed & fried fingerling potato, broccoli with lemon, creamy slaw.
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Crab Cake
|$24.00
Old Bay Remoulade, Lemon
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Wharf Crab Cake
|$11.95
old bay aioli, yukon potato croquettes, & sweet corn relish
|Wharf Crab Cake (GF)
|$11.95
old bay aioli, yukon potato croquettes, sweet corn relish (gf)
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$13.00
shishito-corn relish, piquillo puree
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$12.00
shishito-corn relish, piquillo puree
Los Compañeros
1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington
|Crab cake Veracruz
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crabmeat with fragrant fresh tomato sauce and Mexican tapenade.
Uptown Market
4465 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$69.99
Four 7 ounce jumbo lump crab bombs broiled with herb butter. Serves 4.
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Side Crab Cake
|$16.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
|Crab Cakes (Market Price)
|$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Crab Cake Dinner for Four
|$128.00
Crab Cake Dinner for 4
8 crab cakes with tartar sauce,
cole slaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$36.00
2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
|Crab Cake App
|$18.00
Panko Crusted and Griddled Crab Cake made with Jumbo and Lump Crabmeat.
Served with Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw.
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Broiled Crab cake Platter
|$23.99
2pcs - 5oz Maryland style crab cake broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice
|Fried Crab Cake Platter
|$21.99
2pcs - 5oz Maryland style crab cake fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
|Fried Fish & Crab cake Platter
|$20.99
3pcs whiting & 1pcs Crab cake freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Succotash PRIME
915 F St NW, Washington
|Crab Cake
|$21.00
Bibb Lettuce, Carrot Chow Chow, Remoulade, Mint Vinaigrette
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.99
Lump crab meat, bell pepper, mayo, mustard, breadcrumbs, parsley, shredduce, tomato, special sauce on a brioche bun.
Served a la carte, or with choice of chips or side salad.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN
Uptown Market Restaurant
4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
5 oz jumbo lump crab cake on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, tomato, onion, and lettuce
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|1/3 LB Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cake
|$42.00
fresh blue crab, sautéed corn, creamy coleslaw
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Crab Cake Benny
|$22.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Over Cheddar Biscuits with Poached Eggs and a Creamy Creole Ho
|Crab Cakes
|$38.00
Fresh Super Lump Crab Meat Pan Served with Creole Remoulade Sauce and a Choice of Two Sides
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
Fried Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato, and Creole Remoulade Sauce on Brioche Bun