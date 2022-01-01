Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve crab cakes

Station 4 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab-Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño Tartar Sauce
More about Station 4
Po Boy Jim image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedicts$25.00
More about Po Boy Jim
CRAB CAKE TOSTADA image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAB CAKE TOSTADA$21.00
charred tortilla / chipotle mayo / pickled chili / cilantro
More about dLeña
Item pic

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$36.00
jumbo lump / green princess sauce
More about The Grill
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Cake$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Crab Cakes (Market Price)$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
Crab Cakes$25.00
Red pepper remoulade, new potatoes, grilled
asparagus
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Cake$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Crab Cakes (Market Price)$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Central Michel Richard image

 

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$19.00
More about Central Michel Richard
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Cake$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Crab Cakes (Market Price)$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Ben's Next Door image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1) HH$7.95
More about Ben's Next Door
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Cake$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Crab Cakes (Market Price)$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Benedict$33.00
House made crab cake over southern biscuits with a soft poached egg and hollandaise sauce. Served with tots. (allergies: gluten, dairy)
More about KitchenCray - DC
Stoney's on L image

 

Stoney's on L

2101 L St. NW #103, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sand$15.00
More about Stoney's on L
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Dinner for 2$64.00
4 crab cakes with tartar sauce,
coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy
Crab Cake App$18.00
Panko Crusted and Griddled Crab Cake made with Jumbo and Lump Crabmeat.
Served with Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw.
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Ophelia’s homemade crab cakes served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, and topped with old
bay aioli with choice of fries or cole slaw
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Salad$13.99
1pc Salmon, Skewer of Shrimp, and 1pc lump Crab Cake$19.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Crab Cake$8.95
remoulade, smashed & fried fingerling potato, broccoli with lemon, creamy slaw.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$24.00
Old Bay Remoulade, Lemon
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wharf Crab Cake$11.95
old bay aioli, yukon potato croquettes, & sweet corn relish
Wharf Crab Cake (GF)$11.95
old bay aioli, yukon potato croquettes, sweet corn relish (gf)
More about W&C Dining
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$13.00
shishito-corn relish, piquillo puree
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$12.00
shishito-corn relish, piquillo puree
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab cake Veracruz$20.00
Jumbo lump crabmeat with fragrant fresh tomato sauce and Mexican tapenade.
More about Los Compañeros
Item pic

 

Uptown Market

4465 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Dinner$69.99
Four 7 ounce jumbo lump crab bombs broiled with herb butter. Serves 4.
More about Uptown Market
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Cake$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Crab Cakes (Market Price)$34.00
2 crab cakes, broccolini, remoulade sauce.
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood (crab), Shellfish (crab), Onion.
Can be served without sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Dinner for Four$128.00
Crab Cake Dinner for 4
8 crab cakes with tartar sauce,
cole slaw, collard greens, and mac and cheesy
Crab Cake Dinner$36.00
2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
Crab Cake App$18.00
Panko Crusted and Griddled Crab Cake made with Jumbo and Lump Crabmeat.
Served with Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw.
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Broiled Crab cake Platter$23.99
2pcs - 5oz Maryland style crab cake broiled to perfection in our house garlic butter sauce, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Crab Cake Platter$21.99
2pcs - 5oz Maryland style crab cake fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
Fried Fish & Crab cake Platter$20.99
3pcs whiting & 1pcs Crab cake freshly fried, served with two veggie sides of your choice
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Banner pic

 

Succotash PRIME

915 F St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake$21.00
Bibb Lettuce, Carrot Chow Chow, Remoulade, Mint Vinaigrette
More about Succotash PRIME
Item pic

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Lump crab meat, bell pepper, mayo, mustard, breadcrumbs, parsley, shredduce, tomato, special sauce on a brioche bun.
Served a la carte, or with choice of chips or side salad.
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN

Uptown Market Restaurant

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
5 oz jumbo lump crab cake on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, tomato, onion, and lettuce
More about Uptown Market Restaurant
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/3 LB Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cake$42.00
fresh blue crab, sautéed corn, creamy coleslaw
More about Yardbird
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Benny$22.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Over Cheddar Biscuits with Poached Eggs and a Creamy Creole Ho
Crab Cakes$38.00
Fresh Super Lump Crab Meat Pan Served with Creole Remoulade Sauce and a Choice of Two Sides
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Fried Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato, and Creole Remoulade Sauce on Brioche Bun
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

