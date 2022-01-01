Cherry pies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cherry pies
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Cherry Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
|$8.00
Served warm with vanilla ice cream (Homemade).
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Cherry Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
|$8.00
Served warm with vanilla ice cream (Homemade).
More about Baked & Wired
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Cherry Pie
|$6.85
Double Crust filled with tart cherries.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Cherry Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
|$8.00
Served warm with vanilla ice cream (Homemade).
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|14” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
|$20.00
|KYRA GF Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
|$15.50
|10” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
|$10.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Cherry Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
|$8.00
Served warm with vanilla ice cream (Homemade).