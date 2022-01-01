Greek salad in Washington

Parthenon Inc. image

 

Parthenon Inc.

5510 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Greek Salad$13.25
More about Parthenon Inc.
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti D (Protein)$17.00
Garlic Knots$3.00
18" Combo Pizza$24.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Village Salad image

 

Cava Mezze

527 8th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, aged feta, bell peppers, olives, red onion, oregano, greek vinaigrette
More about Cava Mezze
3c8909d1-1a91-4298-9ecb-7d1adcfd83d6 image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Upper West Side Cafe

2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.00
little gem lettuce, red onion, marinated cucumber, feta cheese, chickpeas, red pepper, kalamata olives, herb vinaigrette
More about Upper West Side Cafe
Upper Crust image

 

Upper Crust

1301 U Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$7.59
More about Upper Crust
Greek Goddess Salad image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Goddess Salad$12.45
Sliced chicken breast, cucumber, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lemon, pepitas, pickled red onion, romaine, kale, green goddess ranch. Gluten-free.
More about Farmbird
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Original Greek Salad$12.00
romaine, feta, olives, cucumbers, red onion,
pepperoncini, pita croutons, red pepper
More about Chef Geoff's

