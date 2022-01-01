Greek salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Spaghetti D (Protein)
|$17.00
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
|18" Combo Pizza
|$24.00
More about Cava Mezze
Cava Mezze
527 8th Street SE, Washington DC
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, aged feta, bell peppers, olives, red onion, oregano, greek vinaigrette
More about Upper West Side Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Upper West Side Cafe
2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
little gem lettuce, red onion, marinated cucumber, feta cheese, chickpeas, red pepper, kalamata olives, herb vinaigrette
More about Farmbird
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
860 E St NW, Washington
|Greek Goddess Salad
|$12.45
Sliced chicken breast, cucumber, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lemon, pepitas, pickled red onion, romaine, kale, green goddess ranch. Gluten-free.