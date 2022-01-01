Cheeseburgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Bistro Du Jour
99 District Square SW, Wasington
|Cheeseburger L’americaine
|$19.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, French Fries
|Americain
|$15.00
Eggs Any Style, Croissant, Bacon, Crispy Fingerlings
|Gougeres
|$8.00
Warm Cheese Puffs, Gruyere
Cafe Vino
4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington
|VINO BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
HALF POUND BLACK ANGUS BURGER TOPPED WITH SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE AND MAPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, ARUGULA, TOMATO, ONION AND OUR SIGNATURE CAFE VINO SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN. SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE CHIPS.
Calico DC
50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
6 oz, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato
Eat Brgz
250 7th St. SE, Washington
|Plain Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Traditional burger with aged cheddar cheese (mixed in)
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Swizzler
1259 1st St SE, Washington
|Sweet Potato Spudz
|$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
|House-Cut Spudz
|$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
|Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño
|$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roofers Union
2446 18th Street NW, Washington
|8oz Cheeseburger
|$16.00
ground brisket & sirloin, Cabot cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, LTO, potato bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
two smashed house blend beef patties, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
**Made with Bacon Fat**
Comes 5 to an order.
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari
|$15.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Double Patty Cheeseburger
|$18.00
double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.