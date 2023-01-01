Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve roast duck

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Duck with Pork Belly Braised Kale$25.00
Slow roasted half duck served with pork belly braised kale & mashed potatoes. Topped with maple red wine duck jus
More about The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Duck Leg (df, gf)$8.50
hoisin sauce (df, gf)
stir fry vegetables (gf, vg)
chow fun (gf, vg)
white rice (gf, v)
spring roll (vg)
mandarin orange (gf, vg)
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Duck Red Curry$22.00
Duck breast, pineapple,
cherry tomatoes, Thai
eggplant, green and red
peppers, basil,
Central Thai red curry paste, served with riceberry. Spicy, (GF)
More about Baan Siam

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Potstickers

Pear Salad

Baked Ziti

Milkshakes

Eggplant Parm

Chocolate Bars

Thai Fried Rice

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (442 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1488 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston