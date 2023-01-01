Goat cheese salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger & Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$13.00
Baby Arugula, Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumber
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Vegetarian. Pine nuts, berries, tomatoes & mixed greens
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza - Friendship Heights
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|SM. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing
|$6.00
|SM. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette
|$6.50
|LG. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette
|$12.50