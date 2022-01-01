Chicken tikka masala in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
More about The Queen Vic
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$19.00
With Saffron Rice, Vegan Raita & Naan
More about Pappe
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
|Rosemary Garlic Naan
|$4.50
|Palak Paneer
|$17.00
|Butter Chicken
|$19.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Bombay Street Food
524 8th St. SE, Washington
|Panir Tikka Masala
|$15.00
|Samosa
|$5.00
|Saagpanir
|$15.00
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Naan
|$3.00
leavened bread with butter
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
More about Bombay Street Food
CURRY
Bombay Street Food
1413 Park Road, Washington
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
1915 18th street NW, washington
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
More about Daru
Daru
1451 Maryland Avenue NE, Washington
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$20.00
Onion, Tomato Masala, Fenugreek, Served with Basmati Rice
More about London Curry House
London Curry House
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00