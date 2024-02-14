- Home
Oh! Naan 1720 14th St NW
1720 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Food
Small Plates
- Veggie Samosa$9.00
[V] Potatoes, peas, spices
- Aloo Goat Cheese Tikki$9.00
[GF] Potatoes , Spices, goat cheese
- Palak chat$10.00
[GF] Baby spinach, Chickpea flour, Onions, Yogurt, Tamarind chutney,Mango
- Dahi Puri$12.00
[GF]Pastry balls, Indian spiced potatoes, tamarind, yogurt
- Panner Shaslik$12.00
[GF] Ginger, garlic, bell peppers, onions, cottage cheese.
- Paneer Pakora$12.00
[GF]Paneer coated in chickpea flour spiced with Indian Spices,ginger,garlic then fried.
- Malai Tikka$13.00
[GF]Marinated Chicken, yogurt, Indian Spices. Made in Tandoor oven
- chicken 65$13.00
- Pakora (chicken Tenders)$12.00
[GF]Chicken tenders, chickpea flour, indian spices
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$14.00
[GF]Minced meat, onions,herbs, Indian spices. Baked in Tandoori oven
- Fish Chilli$14.00
[GF] Chilli sauce, soy sauce, bell peppers, onions, curry leaves
- Honey Garlic Shrimp$14.00
[GF] Shrimp, white wine, garlic sauce, honey
Entrees
- Aloo Gobi$20.00
[GF][V] Cauliflower, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, ginger, onions, cilantro
- Baingan Burtha$20.00
[GF][V] Smoked Eggplant, Indian spices, tomatoes,onion
- Channa Masala$20.00
[GF][V] Garbanzo beans, Indian spices, garam masala, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions
- Daal Fry$18.00
[GF][V] Mixture of yellow lentils, ginger, garlic, Indian spices, tomatoes, onions
- Dhaba Daal$18.00
[GF][V] Black lentils, kidney beans, garlic, ginger, indian spices, onions, tomatoes
- Malai Kofta$20.00
[GF] Mixed veggie ball cooked in onion, tomatoes, cashew cream, heavy cream
- Rogan Josh$28.00
[GF] Sour cream, white peppers, Indian spices, ginger, garlic
- Chicken Chettinad$24.00
Biryani
- Veggie biryani$20.00
[Gluten Free] [Vegan] basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with mixed veggies, cashew and raisins.
- Chicken biryani$24.00
[Gluten Free] basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with chicken, cashew and raisins.
- Lamb biryani$28.00
[Gluten Free] basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with lamb, cashew and raisins.
- Shrimp biryani$30.00
[Gluten Free] basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with Shrimp, cashew and raisins.
Tandoori Dishes
- Chicken Tikka$28.00
[Gluten free] Boneless cubed chicken marinated in ginger and homemade yogurt.
- Tandoori Half Chicken$27.00
[Gluten free] Marinated with hung yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon juice ,freshly ground spices and baked in tandoor oven.
- Lamb Chops$36.00
[Gluten free] Lamb chops marinated with Indian spices.
- Fish Tikka$32.00
[Gluten Free] Fillet of Mahi lightly marinated with garlic and herbs.
Tandoori Naan
- Butter Naan$4.00
leavened bread with butter
- Garlic Naan$5.00
Leavened bread lightly topped with fresh crushed garlic , cilantro and butter
- Sesame Naan$5.00
Leavened bread stuffed with sesame seeds.
- Kashmiri Naan$6.00
- Mushroom Naan$5.00
[Vegan] Multi layered whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced mushrooms.
- Onion Kulcha$5.00
leavened bread stuffed with lightly spiced onions.
- Cheese Naan$6.00
Leavened bread stuffed with cheese.
- Bhootiya Chilly Naan$5.00
Leavened bread stuffed with spicy green chillies
- Paneer Mirchi Naan$6.00
Leavened bread stuffed with panner and serano peppers.
- Laccha Paratha$5.00
[Vegan] Multi layered whole wheat bread.
- Aloo Paratha$5.00
[Vegan] Multi layered whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes.
- Roti$4.00
[Vegan]Unleavened whole wheat bread.
- Chicken Naan$8.00
Leavened bread stuffed with spiced minced chicken
- Keema Lamb Naan$9.00
Leavened bread stuffed with ground spiced lamb
- Bread Basket$13.00
Naan, Garlic Naan, Laccha paratha
Sides
- Mango Chutney$5.00
- Mint & Cilantro$5.00
- Tamarind Chutney$5.00
- Cucumber Raita$5.00
[Gluten free] Yogurt mixed with grated cucumbers, carrots and sprinkled with roasted cumin.
- Pappadum$5.00
[GF] [V] Lentil wafers served with zesty mint and sweet tamarind sauce.
- Pickles$5.00
[GF][V] Assorted vegetables cooked in oil and pickled.
- Garden Salad$6.00
[GF][V] tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrot and lettuce.
- XTRA RICE$4.00
- Tikka masala sauce$12.00
- ONION Chilly Salad$5.00
Curries
- Panner Tikka Masala$20.00
[Gluten Free] Paneer cubes cooked and served in moderately spiced onion based creamy sauce.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$24.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
- Lamb Tikka Masala$28.00
[Gluten Free] Tender Lamb cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced onion based creamy sauce.
- Shrimp Masala$30.00
[Gluten Free] Shrimp cooked in moderately spiced onion based cream sauce.
- Fish Tikka Masala$30.00
[Gluten Free] Mahi Filet cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
- Paneer Makhani$20.00
[Gluten Free] Paneer cubes cooked in tomato creamy sauce.
- Chicken Makhani$24.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken marinated in yogurt, vinegar and spices, cooked in tomato creamy sauce.
- Chicken Curry$24.00
- Lamb Curry$28.00
- Shrimp Curry$30.00
- Fish Curry$30.00
- Veggie Korma$20.00
[Gluten Free] Mixed veggies simmered in cashew sauce, heavy cream and delicate spices.
- Mushroom Korma$20.00
[Gluten Free] Mushroom cooked in cashew sauce, heavy cream and delicate spices.
- Chicken Korma$24.00
[Gluten Free] Boneless Chicken simmered in cashew sauce, heavy cream and delicate spices.
- Lamb Shahi Korma$28.00
[Gluten Free] Cubes of tender lamb cooked in cashew sauce, heavy cream and delicate spices.
- Shrimp Korma$30.00
[Gluten Free] Shrimp simmered in cashew sauce, heavy cream and delicate spices.
- Saag Paneer$20.00
[Gluten Free] Cubes of paneer simmered in creamed musturd greens and spinach.
- Chicken Saag$24.00
[Gluten Free] Chunks of chicken simmered in creamed musturd greens and spinach.
- Lamb Saag$28.00
[Gluten Free] Cubes of lamb simmered in creamed mustard greens and spinach.
- Shrimp Saag$30.00
[Gluten Free] Shrimp simmered in creamed mustard greens and spinach.
- Veggie Coconut$20.00
[Gluten Free][Vegan] mixed veggies cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
- Chicken Coconut$24.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
- Shrimp Coconut$30.00
[Gluten Free] Shrimp cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
- Chicken Vindaloo$24.00
[Gluten Free] Hottest dish for the daring- boneless chicken served with potatoes in thick tangy gravy.
- Lamb Vindaloo$28.00
[Gluten Free] Hottest dish for the daring- boneless lamb served with potatoes in thick tangy gravy.
- Shrimp Vindaloo$30.00
[Gluten Free] Hottest dish for the daring- shrimp served with potatoes in thick tangy gravy.
Desserts
Drinks
Non- Alcoholic Beverages
White Wines Bottles
- La Petite Perrier, Sauvignon Blanc, France BOTTLE$45.00
- The Seeker, Riesling, Mosel, Germany BOTTLE$50.00
- Simonsig, Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa BOTTLE$60.00
- La Crema, Chardonnay, Monterey, California BOTTLE$60.00
- Crowded House, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NewZealand BOTTLE$55.00
- Jacques Dumont, Sancerre, France BOTTLE$85.00
- King Estate, Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, California BOTTLE$60.00
Red Wines Bottles
- Cote Mas, Syrah, Languedoc Roussillon BOTTLE$45.00
- The Seeker, Malbec Argentina BOTTLE$50.00
- Joel Gott, Cabernet Sauvignon, California BOTTLE$55.00
- Inscription, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, California BOTTLE$65.00
- Maison Louis Jador, Gamay, Beaujolais Village, France BOTTLE$50.00
- Erasmo, Barbera Garnacha, Valle del Maule, Chile BOTTLE$65.00
Sparkling/Bubbly
White Wines/ Gls
Red wines/Gls
Beers
Cocktails
- Chai Martini$14.00
Vodka, Chai, Cardamom, Cinnamon
- Ginger Old Fashioned$14.00
Bourbon, Orange twist, Ginger.
- Naan- Tini Twist$15.00
Pisco Sour, Cardamom, Egg White
- Smoky Tamarind Margarita$13.00
Mezcal, Chili simple syrup, Lime juice, Tamarind
- Golden Spice G&T$13.00
Gin & Tonic, Turmeric, Cardamom
- Winter Bliss$15.00
Rum, Coconut Milk, Nutmeg
