solids

house specials

cubano

$15.00

our cuban sandwich! house-made ham and pulled pork pressed with melty swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo.

b.l.t.

$14.00

classic bacon, lettuce and tomato, with our super rich house-cured bacon. served with a side of our hand-cut fries

bacon

$6.00

three slices of our house-cured bacon. put it on anything or eat it alone, you won't be disappointed.

barbecue

brisket sandwich

$15.00

smoky texas-style sliced brisket on a potato bun with our house-made barbecue sauce. served with a side of our house-cut fries.

pulled pork sandwich

$15.00

ropey strands of hand pulled pork slathered in house BBQ sauce and our tangy vinegar pork sauce, on a sesame seed bun with a garnish of carolina coleslaw on top. served with a side of our hand-cut fries.

sandwich baskets

standard burger

$15.00

a classic burger, topped with cheese, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and our burger sauce. served with our hand-cut fries.

impossible burger

$17.00

our classic burger, only this time made with IMPOSSIBLE 'meat.' topped with cheese, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and our burger sauce. served with our hand-cut fries.

four cheese grilled cheese

$15.00

three halves of gooey melted goodness with two types of cheddar, swiss and fontina. served with dill pickle spears and our hand-cut fries.

fried chicken sandwich

$15.00

perfectly fried chicken breast on a sesame seed bun with spicy jalapeño coleslaw, pickles and a touch of mayo. served with our hand-cut fries.

fried foods

french fries

$6.00

hand cut russet potatoes, fried to perfection with a crispy exterior and fluffy inside.

hush puppies

$6.00

fluffy, crispy, savory cornmeal balls with shredded onion and scallion. served with a side of whipped honey butter.

onion rings

$6.00

not your everyday onion rings! light and crispy breading without the heavy greasiness of diner-style onion rings.

fried pickles

$6.00

kosher deli pickle spears, breaded and fried. served with a side of our creamy house burger sauce.

bbq sides

pickles & kraut

$6.00

a bed of warm sauerkraut topped with fresh sliced deli pickles.

carolina coleslaw

$6.00

tangy north carolina-style slaw with a little mayo and a good amount of vinegar.

spicy coleslaw

$6.00

a creamier, spicy version of our coleslaw with cilantro and sliced jalapeño.

mac & cheese

$8.00

a decadent, cozy mix of four cheeses and elbow macaroni.

pickled veggies

$6.00

a tangy medley of cauliflower, bell pepper, carrot, celery, fennel and onion, pickled in our house brine along with some bread and butter pickles.

corn

$6.00

grilled corn, mexico city style

liquids to go

fancy sodas

mexican coca cola

$3.50

boylan's diet cane cola

$3.50

topo chico seltzer

$3.50

topo chico lime selzter

$3.50

topo chico grapefruit seltzer

$3.50

root beer

$3.50

cheerwine

$3.50