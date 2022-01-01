Baklava in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve baklava
Sospeso
1344 H Street NE, Washington DC
|Baklava, tray
|$0.00
Flaky layers of phyllo brushed with butter, a layer of crushed pistachio in the center, & soaked in lemon syrup. 30 pieces per half tray. Must order 24 hours in advance.
|Baklava
|$3.00
Pistachio baklava with buttery layers of phyllo soaked in syrup.
Muncheez - Georgetown
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Baklava
|$6.45
Contains Dairy & Nuts
ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
1320 19th St NW, Washington
|Pistachio Baklava( 1 piece)
|$1.90
|Baklava-1 piece
|$1.90
|Pistachio Baklava ( 4 pieces)
|$6.90
YELLOW
1346 4th street SE, Washington
|BAKLAVA
|$7.00
- 6 pieces of walnut + cinnamon baklawa-
|LABNE + BAKLAVA
|$7.00
- labne soft serve + walnut baklava + brown butter pistachio + orange blossom honey -
|BAKLAVA KOUIGN-AMANN
|$6.00
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
701 Second Street NE, Washington
|Baklava Pistachio
|$2.95
Vegan - made with olive oil instead of butter
|Baklava Cashew
|$2.00
|Small Baklava Box
|$6.50
muncheez - Dupont Circle
1317 Connecticut ave, Washington
|Baklava
|$6.95
Contains Dairy & Nuts
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Baklava
|$6.00
Layers of phyllo dough, ground walnuts with cinnamon, and sticky syrup. Contains gluten, nuts, dairy and citrus; vegetarian.
2 pieces to an order.
