Baklava in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve baklava

Consumer pic

 

The Green Zone

2226 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio Baklava$6.00
More about The Green Zone
Item pic

 

Sospeso

1344 H Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava, tray$0.00
Flaky layers of phyllo brushed with butter, a layer of crushed pistachio in the center, & soaked in lemon syrup. 30 pieces per half tray. Must order 24 hours in advance.
Baklava$3.00
Pistachio baklava with buttery layers of phyllo soaked in syrup.
More about Sospeso
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Muncheez - Georgetown

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$6.45
Contains Dairy & Nuts
More about Muncheez - Georgetown
Item pic

TAPAS

ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean

1320 19th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3542 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio Baklava( 1 piece)$1.90
Baklava-1 piece$1.90
Pistachio Baklava ( 4 pieces)$6.90
More about ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
Item pic

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BAKLAVA$7.00
- 6 pieces of walnut + cinnamon baklawa-
LABNE + BAKLAVA$7.00
- labne soft serve + walnut baklava + brown butter pistachio + orange blossom honey -
BAKLAVA KOUIGN-AMANN$6.00
More about YELLOW
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili Mediterranean

701 Second Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baklava Pistachio$2.95
Vegan - made with olive oil instead of butter
Baklava Cashew$2.00
Small Baklava Box$6.50
More about Cafe Fili Mediterranean
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES

muncheez - Dupont Circle

1317 Connecticut ave, Washington

Avg 4.5 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$6.95
Contains Dairy & Nuts
More about muncheez - Dupont Circle
Item pic

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$6.00
Layers of phyllo dough, ground walnuts with cinnamon, and sticky syrup. Contains gluten, nuts, dairy and citrus; vegetarian.
2 pieces to an order.
Baklava$6.00
Layers of phyllo dough, ground walnuts with cinnamon, and sticky syrup. Contains gluten, nuts, dairy and citrus; vegetarian.
2 pieces to an order.
More about Martha Dear

