Bruschetta in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about RedRocks - Columbia Heights
PIZZA
RedRocks - Columbia Heights
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Tomato-Basil Bruschetta (4)
|$8.00
Toasted baguette slices brushed with garlic and topped with diced tomatoes and basil.
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
|RW Shrimp Bruschetta
|$2.00
Garlic, White Wine, Tomato, Fresh Herbs ADD $2
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Peach Bruschetta
|$8.00
Freshly baked crostini topped with a feta spread and peach bruschetta mix finished with balsamic glaze
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St NW, Washington
|Garlic Bread Bruschetta
|$9.00