Bruschetta in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

La Collina

747 C Street Southeast, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Bruschetta$12.00
More about La Collina
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks - Columbia Heights

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato-Basil Bruschetta (4)$8.00
Toasted baguette slices brushed with garlic and topped with diced tomatoes and basil.
More about RedRocks - Columbia Heights
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RW Shrimp Bruschetta$2.00
Garlic, White Wine, Tomato, Fresh Herbs ADD $2
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peach Bruschetta$8.00
Freshly baked crostini topped with a feta spread and peach bruschetta mix finished with balsamic glaze
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread Bruschetta$9.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

Little Cocos - 3907 14th St NW

3907 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2243 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Marinated Artichoke Bruschetta$10.00
on house made ciabatta with lemon ricotta
More about Little Cocos - 3907 14th St NW

