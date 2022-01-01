Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fish salad

The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich$10.50
Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Salad$9.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Special - Crispy Flying Fish Salad$13.00
Fried flying fish, lemongrass
scallions, shallots
cilantro, mango, mint,
Central Thai chili paste.
Spicy
More about Baan Siam
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter at The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter - Ivy City

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Bakers Daughter - Ivy City

