Fish salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fish salad
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Fried Fish Salad
|$9.99
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Special - Crispy Flying Fish Salad
|$13.00
Fried flying fish, lemongrass
scallions, shallots
cilantro, mango, mint,
Central Thai chili paste.
Spicy
Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.