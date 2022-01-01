Soft shell crabs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Soft Shell Crab
|$28.00
Lemon, Caper, Shallots, Sautéed Spinach, Pomme Frites
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Taro
1503 17th St NW, Washington
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB TEMPURA ROLL
|$18.00
spicy mayo / gluten (flour)
|SOFT-SHELL CRAB SUMI TEM
|$20.00
squid ink battered live soft-shell crab tempura / lobster sauce / gluten (flour)
Michele's
1201 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Soft Shell Crab
|$32.00
Heart of Palm, Remoulade, Herb Salad, Citrus Vinaigrette
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$9.95
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Soft Shell Crab App
|$25.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Soft Shell Crab
|$46.00
Soft shell crabs in lemon-caper sauce with roasted almonds, served with sauteed spinach.