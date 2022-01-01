Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

La Piquette image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$28.00
Lemon, Caper, Shallots, Sautéed Spinach, Pomme Frites
More about La Piquette
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
Takeout
SOFT-SHELL CRAB TEMPURA ROLL$18.00
spicy mayo / gluten (flour)
SOFT-SHELL CRAB SUMI TEM$20.00
squid ink battered live soft-shell crab tempura / lobster sauce / gluten (flour)
More about Sushi Taro
Michele's image

 

Michele's

1201 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$32.00
Heart of Palm, Remoulade, Herb Salad, Citrus Vinaigrette
More about Michele's
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Roll$9.95
More about Banana Leaves
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont image

 

Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab App$25.00
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$46.00
Soft shell crabs in lemon-caper sauce with roasted almonds, served with sauteed spinach.
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"Soft Shell Crab" Roll$22.00
Fried Soft Shell Crad ,Avocado,masago,Green Onion
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

