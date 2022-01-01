Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Pound Cake Slice$4.95
Dense, rich vanilla pound cake.
More about Baked & Wired
Capo Deli Western Market image

 

Capo Deli Western Market

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Cakes Vanilla$5.00
More about Capo Deli Western Market
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Satin Cake$6.25
Vanilla cake with buttercream frosting filled with a chocolate satin frosting.
Vanilla Pound Cake Slice$4.00
Dense, rich vanilla pound cake.
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Cake$3.50
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gluten Free Vanilla Raspberry Cake Slice$10.00
Vanilla cake, organic raspberry jam, vanilla frosting.
Allergens: Contains soy.
More about Sticky Fingers Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Garlic Naan

Shrimp Tacos

Chocolate Croissants

Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Mussels

Pineapple Cake

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston