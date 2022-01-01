Chocolate chip cookies in Washington

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

TaKorean

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
More about TaKorean
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Lana's

1135 Okie Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Y’all it’s the classic cookie, it’s soft, it’s chewy, it’s everything you need. This will heal your broken heart, boost your serotonin, clear your skin. It won’t really but this cookie is the bees knees.
More about Lana's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Dark and Milk Chocolate Chips
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Fare Well

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Fare Well
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
The Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
More about TaKorean
Banner pic

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Prescription Chicken

