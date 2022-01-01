Chocolate chip cookies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about TaKorean
TaKorean
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
More about Lana's
Lana's
1135 Okie Street Northeast, Washington
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Y’all it’s the classic cookie, it’s soft, it’s chewy, it’s everything you need. This will heal your broken heart, boost your serotonin, clear your skin. It won’t really but this cookie is the bees knees.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Dark and Milk Chocolate Chips
More about Fare Well
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Fare Well
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
More about TaKorean
TaKorean
1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
|The Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.