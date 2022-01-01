Carne asada tacos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Taqueria del Barrio
821 Upshur street, NW, Washington
|PLAIN TACOS
|$7.99
Your choice of one grilled chicken or crispy fish taco topped with lettuce
|PESCADO Taco
|$3.00
Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado
|KID’S QUESADILLA
|$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and chicken tinga.
Maiz64
1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington
|Broccoli Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Broccoli, black mole & cashews
|Esquites
|$16.00
Heirloom mexican corn, epazote broth, spicy mayo & queso cotija
|Barbacoa Tacos (2)
|$16.00
Lamb, avocado puree, cabbage, red onion & cilantro
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Roy Boys
2108 8th St NW, Washington
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side
|Wings
|$12.00
Your Choice Of Buffalo, Mango BBQ Or Nashville Hot Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch
|BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME
|$5.00
Rita's special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with side of Consome