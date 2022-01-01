Carne asada tacos in Washington

Taqueria del Barrio image

 

Taqueria del Barrio

821 Upshur street, NW, Washington

Avg 4 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PLAIN TACOS$7.99
Your choice of one grilled chicken or crispy fish taco topped with lettuce
PESCADO Taco$3.00
Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado
KID’S QUESADILLA$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and chicken tinga.
More about Taqueria del Barrio
Maiz64 image

 

Maiz64

1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccoli Tacos (2)$14.00
Broccoli, black mole & cashews
Esquites$16.00
Heirloom mexican corn, epazote broth, spicy mayo & queso cotija
Barbacoa Tacos (2)$16.00
Lamb, avocado puree, cabbage, red onion & cilantro
More about Maiz64
Roy Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side
Wings$12.00
Your Choice Of Buffalo, Mango BBQ Or Nashville Hot Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch
BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME$5.00
Rita's special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with side of Consome
More about Roy Boys

