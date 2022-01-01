Muffins in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve muffins
Dolcezza - Hirshhorn
Independence Ave SW & 7th St SW, Washington
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$4.25
Dolcezza - City Center DC
904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$4.00
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
901 4th Street NW, Washington
|Morning Glory Muffin
|$3.75
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli
1471 P Street NW, Washington
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$4.00
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.35
Choose from rosemary ham, egg, tomato &
swiss cheese
or
Egg & cheese (v)
West End - Call Your Mother Deli
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|English Muffin - 1 muffin.
|$2.00
1 toasted English Muffin with Cream Cheese, Preserves, and Whipped Butter.
|English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Banana Chocolate Muffin (VV)
|$3.75
Vegan Muffin with Walnuts and Chocolate Chips
|GF Chocolate Muffin
|$3.75
Double Chocolate Gluten Free
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
Lot's of Blueberries!
BAGELS
Call Your Mother
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Babka Muffin Box
|$48.00
Box of 12 Chocolate Babka Muffins
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Our chocolate babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form!
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|English Muffin Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|English Muffins
|$2.50
Hand griddled sourdough nooks & crannies.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Classic Egg Muffin
|$7.00
english muffin, fried egg, American cheese with ham, bacon or turkey sausage
SANDWICHES
The Ministry
601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington
|Special - Brew & Muffin
|$5.50
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.75
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Blueberry "Muffin"
|$4.25
Circle doughnut with no hole, filled with lemony Blueberry Compote, Blueberry Sour Cream Glaze, Brown Sugar Oat Streusel, dusting of powdered sugar
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.95
Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
701 8th St SE, Washington
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Unconventional Diner
1207 9th Street NW, Washington
|CORN BREAD MUFFINS
|$8.00
Habanero Butter | Honey Crystals (v)
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|GF Chocolate Muffin
|$3.75
Double Chocolate Gluten Free
|Banana Nut Muffin (VV)
|$3.75
Vegan Muffin with Walnuts and Chocolate Chips
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
Lot's of Blueberries!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN
Uptown Market Restaurant
4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
Large bluberry muffin
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|English Muffin - 1 muffin.
|$2.00
1 toasted English Muffin with Cream Cheese, Preserves, and Whipped Butter.
|English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
SANDWICHES
Bakers Daughter
1402 Okie St NE, Washington
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
|English Muffin - 1 pc.
|$2.00
2 pieces of toasted English Muffin with Cream Cheese and Preserves.
|English Muffin Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.