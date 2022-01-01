Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve muffins

Piccolina image

 

Piccolina

963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.75
lemon poppyseed
More about Piccolina
Banner pic

 

Dolcezza - Hirshhorn

Independence Ave SW & 7th St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.25
More about Dolcezza - Hirshhorn
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasonal Muffin$4.50
More about Emissary
Dolcezza - City Center DC image

 

Dolcezza - City Center DC

904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.00
More about Dolcezza - City Center DC
Banner pic

 

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

901 4th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Morning Glory Muffin$3.75
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
More about Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Item pic

 

Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli

1471 P Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
More about Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.00
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffin$3.50
More about Le Bon Cafe
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich$3.35
Choose from rosemary ham, egg, tomato &
swiss cheese
or
Egg & cheese (v)
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

West End - Call Your Mother Deli

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
More about West End - Call Your Mother Deli
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin - 1 muffin.$2.00
1 toasted English Muffin with Cream Cheese, Preserves, and Whipped Butter.
English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Chocolate Muffin (VV)$3.75
Vegan Muffin with Walnuts and Chocolate Chips
GF Chocolate Muffin$3.75
Double Chocolate Gluten Free
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Lot's of Blueberries!
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Item pic

BAGELS

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Babka Muffin Box$48.00
Box of 12 Chocolate Babka Muffins
More about Call Your Mother
Bammy's image

 

Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Muffins$6.00
More about Bammy's
Item pic

 

Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Our chocolate babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form!
More about Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin Egg Sandwich$6.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
Item pic

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffins$2.50
Hand griddled sourdough nooks & crannies.
More about Bread Furst
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Egg Muffin$7.00
english muffin, fried egg, American cheese with ham, bacon or turkey sausage
More about Chopsmith
The Ministry image

SANDWICHES

The Ministry

601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Special - Brew & Muffin$5.50
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.75
More about The Ministry
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry "Muffin"$4.25
Circle doughnut with no hole, filled with lemony Blueberry Compote, Blueberry Sour Cream Glaze, Brown Sugar Oat Streusel, dusting of powdered sugar
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$4.95
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
More about Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CORN BREAD MUFFINS$8.00
Habanero Butter | Honey Crystals (v)
More about Unconventional Diner
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Chocolate Muffin$3.75
Double Chocolate Gluten Free
Banana Nut Muffin (VV)$3.75
Vegan Muffin with Walnuts and Chocolate Chips
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Lot's of Blueberries!
More about The Coupe
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN

Uptown Market Restaurant

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
Large bluberry muffin
More about Uptown Market Restaurant
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin - 1 muffin.$2.00
1 toasted English Muffin with Cream Cheese, Preserves, and Whipped Butter.
English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
English Muffin - 1 pc.$2.00
2 pieces of toasted English Muffin with Cream Cheese and Preserves.
English Muffin Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
More about Bakers Daughter
Zeleno DC image

 

Zeleno DC

1605 Connecticut Ave NW, WAshington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$3.80
Banana/Walnut Muffin$3.80
Chocolate Muffin$3.80
More about Zeleno DC

Map

Map

