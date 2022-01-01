Pork chops in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pork chops
PASTA • TAPAS
Reveler's Hour
1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington
|grilled bone-in pork chop
|$38.00
grilled escarole, scallions and blueberry marmellata
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Fried Pork Chops
|$18.00
Served with Whipped Mash Potatoes and a Corn Chile Demi Sauce
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Chopped Pork
|$14.99
|Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$7.99
|Kids Chop Pork
|$5.99
Michele's
1201 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$32.00
Braised Collard Greens, Grits, Trotter Jus, Pickled Blueberries
FRENCH FRIES
HENRYS SOUL CAFE
1704 U St NW, Washington DC
|Pork Chop
|$14.99
|Pork Chop Sandwich
|$8.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Federalist Pig
1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington
|Traditional Pork Shoulder Chopped
|$9.50
Chopped pork pork shoulder with bbq sauce
Parthenon Restaurant Inc.
5510 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington
|Broiled Pork Chops
|$24.95
Broiled Pork Chops. Served with roasted lemon potatoes and vegetables.
Caruso's Grocery
914 14th ST SE, Washington
|PIZZAIOLA-STYLE PORK CHOP
|$26.50
Served with stewed peppers, cherry tomatoes & crispy parmesan potatoes