Pork chops in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

PASTA • TAPAS

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
grilled bone-in pork chop$38.00
grilled escarole, scallions and blueberry marmellata
More about Reveler's Hour
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pork Chops$18.00
Served with Whipped Mash Potatoes and a Corn Chile Demi Sauce
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Chopped Pork Sandwich image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Pork$14.99
Chopped Pork Sandwich$7.99
Kids Chop Pork$5.99
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Michele's image

 

Michele's

1201 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Pork Chop$32.00
Braised Collard Greens, Grits, Trotter Jus, Pickled Blueberries
More about Michele's
HENRYS SOUL CAFE image

FRENCH FRIES

HENRYS SOUL CAFE

1704 U St NW, Washington DC

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$14.99
Pork Chop Sandwich$8.99
More about HENRYS SOUL CAFE
Federalist Pig image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Pork Shoulder Chopped$9.50
Chopped pork pork shoulder with bbq sauce
More about Federalist Pig
Consumer pic

 

Parthenon Restaurant Inc.

5510 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Broiled Pork Chops$24.95
Broiled Pork Chops. Served with roasted lemon potatoes and vegetables.
More about Parthenon Restaurant Inc.
Item pic

 

Caruso's Grocery

914 14th ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
Takeout
PIZZAIOLA-STYLE PORK CHOP$26.50
Served with stewed peppers, cherry tomatoes & crispy parmesan potatoes
More about Caruso's Grocery

