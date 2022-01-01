Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Bread Furst

2,347 Reviews

$$

4434 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20008

Popular Items

Jambon Beurre (Ham & Cheese)
Canele
Baguette

Loaves

Bagel - Everything

Bagel - Everything

$2.35

Our bagel, with poppy & sesame seeds

Bagel - Plain

Bagel - Plain

$2.35

Not NY or Montreal, but our own.

Bagel - Sesame

Bagel - Sesame

$2.35

Our bagel with sesame seeds.

Baguette

Baguette

$4.05

Traditional French baguette.

Biscuit

Biscuit

$2.70

Flakey, buttermilk biscuit

Brioche

Brioche

$9.50

Butter & egg give it a rich tender crumb

Cranberry Oat Bread

Cranberry Oat Bread

$12.50

Oats, cranberries & walnuts

Danish Rugbrod

Danish Rugbrod

$14.00

Whole grain rye loaf.

English Muffins

English Muffins

$2.50

Hand griddled sourdough nooks & crannies.

Fruit & Nut Loaf

Fruit & Nut Loaf

$14.00

Dried fruit & mixed nuts in a beautiful loaf

Levain

Levain

$7.75

Our country-style sourdough

Multigrain

Multigrain

$8.50

Organic 7-Grain

Olive Levain

Olive Levain

$10.50

Country-style levain with Kalamata olives

Palladin

Palladin

$8.50

Based on a ciabatta. crusty & chewy

Raisin Walnut

Raisin Walnut

$10.00

Our country loaf with golden raisins & walnuts.

Rustic Sourdough

Rustic Sourdough

$8.50

Rustic white sourdough

Sesame Semolina

Sesame Semolina

$9.00

Coated in sesame seeds with some in the dough.

Teff Rye

Teff Rye

$8.25

We pair Teff, one of the oldest of the ancient grains with rye flour from a crop grown for us Pennsylvania.

Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat

$7.75

90% whole wheat made without commercial yeast.

Mains

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$8.50+
Empanada/samosa

Empanada/samosa

$6.50+

Local dry aged ground beef, pine nut, tomato, onion, garlic, egg, spices Two per order.

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.50

Swiss, cheddar, half & half, nutmeg, cayenne, sour cream, salt, pepper *Not in microwave safe containers*

Salmon & Shrimp Cakes

Salmon & Shrimp Cakes

$12.50

Hand ground Atlantic salmon, gulf shrimp, rock shrimp, garam masala, garlic, ginger, tarragon, cilantro. served with a mint raita. Two per order.

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$7.49

Lamb and rice stuffed red pepper. Served by the each.

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$14.00

Slow brined, roasted and served with mirepoix.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine, aged parmesan, croutons with traditional Caesar dressing.

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$14.50

Romaine, red cabbage, arugula, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onion, tahini-dressing. 64oz

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$7.50

Chopped kale, roasted sweet potato, chickpea, pickled red onion with a citrus dressing.

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$17.00

Local mixed green lettuce, haricot vert, grape tomato's, pickled red onion, egg, lemon-Dijon vinaigrette, belly tuna, red potato

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$14.50

Spring mix, farro, sunflower seeds, cherry tomato, charred corn, black beans and chevre with an avocado jalapeno cilantro dressing.

Sandwiches

Biscuit with Ham Sandwich

Biscuit with Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Heritage ham, sharp cheddar, on our buttermilk biscuit.

Italian Chicken Sandwich

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast with seasoned spinach, fontina cheese, and a house made artichoke, caper, red pepper mayo on romanesco flatbread.

Jambon Beurre (Ham & Cheese)

Jambon Beurre (Ham & Cheese)

$11.75

Heritage ham, gruyere cheese, dijon mustard, butter on baguette

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$12.50

Pastrami spiced smoked salmon with fresh slaw of cucumber, watermelon radish, and carrots with arugula and a caper goat cheese spread on a whole wheat roll.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$11.75

Kalamata olive tapenade, basil aioli, thin sliced celery root, red pepper, shaved fennel, and sharp cheddar on our baguette.

Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$14.00

Local squash with a touch of cream

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Hearty with egg noodles.

Mushroom Barley Soup

Mushroom Barley Soup

$14.00

Hearty soup with mixed mushrooms, barley and thyme.

Spreads

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

Our house recipe.

Hummus- Beet

Hummus- Beet

$6.00

Our house recipe with local roasted beets.

Hummus-Lemon Dill

Hummus-Lemon Dill

$6.00

Our house recipe with fresh squeezed lemon & dill.

Muhumerah

Muhumerah

$6.00

Red pepper spread with walnuts, parsley, pomegranate molasses & spices.

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$7.00
Whitefish Salad

Whitefish Salad

$8.99

Made here with Ivy City smoked fish, lemon, horseradish, onion and celery.

Pastry

Biscotti Bites

Biscotti Bites

$4.00

Small pieces of our pecan, white chocolate & caraway, as well as the fennel & pistachio.

Blondie!

Blondie!

$6.00

White chocolate chunks, chocolate chips, & pecans. Sold 2 per pack

Brownies!

Brownies!

$6.00

Fudgy chocolate. 2 per pack.

Canele

Canele

$4.00

Classic Bordelaise pastry made with a rum custard.

Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Chocolate Chip Cookie!

$10.00

Classic chocolate chip cookie. Sold 4 per pack

Cookie Roberts!

Cookie Roberts!

$10.00

Shortbread praline with pecans. Sold 4 per pack.

Ginger Molasses Cookie!

Ginger Molasses Cookie!

$10.00

Chewy with a sweet gingery flavor. Sold 4 per pack.

Oatmeal Sea Salt Cookie!

Oatmeal Sea Salt Cookie!

$10.00

Oatmeal cookie with dried cherries, topped with Maldon sea salt. Sold 4 per pack.

Pecan White Chocolate Caraway Biscotti

Pecan White Chocolate Caraway Biscotti

$12.50

Package of 6

Pistachio & Fennel Biscotti

Pistachio & Fennel Biscotti

$11.50

6 per package

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie!

$10.00

Rich chocolate chunk. Sold 4 per pack.

Grocery

Granola

Granola

$12.50+

2Lb bag of house made granola

Rosemary Nut Mix

Rosemary Nut Mix

$8.00

Mixed nuts toasted with rosemary

Coffee & Tea

Counter Culture Coffee

Counter Culture Coffee

$14.25+

Our house coffee from Durham, NC.

George Howell Coffee

George Howell Coffee

$17.50

This is Mark's preferred coffee. Roasted in Boston, MA.

Produce

Avocado (Per)

Avocado (Per)

$3.00
Banana

Banana

$0.50

each

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bread Furst opened in May, 2014, a neighborhood bakery in the upper northwest neighborhood called Van Ness/Forest Hills. It makes and sells traditional breads and pastries, original and specialty foods.

Location

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

Directions

Bread Furst image
Bread Furst image

