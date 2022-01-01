Pork belly in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve pork belly

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly al Pastor Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Haikan image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Haikan

805 V St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB RANGOONS$7.25
Fried creamy crab & cream cheese wontons with old bay and sweet jalapeno sauce (5 pcs).
SPICY SHOYU$16.75
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Rich spiciness balanced with quality of shoyu. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, sesame seeds, scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg is unavoidable with our noodles"
MISO$16.50
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Lighter, gentler miso with sesame seeds. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, and scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg in unavoidable with our noodles"
More about Haikan

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Chicken Fried Rice

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Naan

Tomato Soup

Penne

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston