Pork belly in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pork belly
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Pork Belly al Pastor Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
RAMEN • NOODLES
Haikan
805 V St. NW, Washington
|CRAB RANGOONS
|$7.25
Fried creamy crab & cream cheese wontons with old bay and sweet jalapeno sauce (5 pcs).
|SPICY SHOYU
|$16.75
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Rich spiciness balanced with quality of shoyu. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, sesame seeds, scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg is unavoidable with our noodles"
|MISO
|$16.50
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Lighter, gentler miso with sesame seeds. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, and scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg in unavoidable with our noodles"