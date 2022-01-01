Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Pearl's Bagels image

 

Pearl's Bagels

1017 7th St., NW., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea$4.00
Slightly-sweetened hibiscus blossom and mint tea brewed in-house. Caffeine free.
More about Pearl's Bagels
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Root & Sprig image

 

Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Iced Tea Hibiscus 24 oz$3.75
More about Root & Sprig
Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Hibiscus Mint Herbal Iced Tea$0.00
Unsweetened and noncaffeinated hibiscus mint iced tea. Chock-full of Vitamin-C! 16oz.
More about Baked & Wired
0ae77960-832c-40ff-869c-8c44d7e08cac image

 

Chaia

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Hibiscus Tea$3.50
made with honey and fresh mint
More about Chaia
Poke Papa image

SEAFOOD • POKE • CHICKEN

Poke Papa

806 H St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (4041 reviews)
Takeout
Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Peach Hibiscus
More about Poke Papa
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Banner pic

TACOS

El Chucho

3313 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hibiscus Tea Togo$4.00
More about El Chucho
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Hibiscus Green Tea$3.50
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Hibiscus Mint Herbal Iced Tea$3.10
Unsweetened and noncaffeinated hibiscus mint iced tea. Chock-full of Vitamin-C! 16oz.
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

 

Fat Fish

1 Market Sq SW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibiscus Pineapple Tea- Self Serve Bev Bar$3.00
hibiscus tea is house brewed with a touch of pineapple for sweetness
More about Fat Fish
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Item pic

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Iced Hibiscus Tea$3.50
made with honey & fresh mint
More about Chaia
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Hibiscus Green Tea$3.50
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Iced Hibiscus Green Tea$3.50
More about Bakers Daughter

