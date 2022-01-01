Hibiscus tea in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
Pearl's Bagels
1017 7th St., NW., Washington
|Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea
|$4.00
Slightly-sweetened hibiscus blossom and mint tea brewed in-house. Caffeine free.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$0.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Hibiscus Mint Herbal Iced Tea
|$0.00
Unsweetened and noncaffeinated hibiscus mint iced tea. Chock-full of Vitamin-C! 16oz.
Chaia
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
|Iced Hibiscus Tea
|$3.50
made with honey and fresh mint
SEAFOOD • POKE • CHICKEN
Poke Papa
806 H St NW, Washington
|Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Peach Hibiscus
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$0.00
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$0.00
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Iced Hibiscus Green Tea
|$3.50
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Hibiscus Mint Herbal Iced Tea
|$3.10
Unsweetened and noncaffeinated hibiscus mint iced tea. Chock-full of Vitamin-C! 16oz.
Fat Fish
1 Market Sq SW, Washington
|Hibiscus Pineapple Tea- Self Serve Bev Bar
|$3.00
hibiscus tea is house brewed with a touch of pineapple for sweetness
Tatte Bakery | City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$0.00
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Iced Hibiscus Green Tea
|$3.50