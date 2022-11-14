Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Creative cuisine inspired by the streets and home kitchens of Mexico.
Location
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicken + Whiskey - C+W - Ballpark
No Reviews
70 N Street SE, STE119 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant