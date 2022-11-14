Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

Washington, DC 20003

Popular Items

Tacos
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Mexican Bowl

Thanksgiving menu

Combo 1 | 4 Persons

$160.00

-Heirloom blue corn bread with whipped honey butter. -Papas con Crema. -Chili lime roasted brussels sprouts. -Sauteed green beans. -Mexican street casserole.

Combo 2 | 4 Persons

$190.00

- Sauteed green beans. - Mexican street casserole. - Fall kale salad+roasted butternut squash+grilled poblano+ranch dressing. -Pavo enchilada. - Roasted salmon fillet+chipotle honey glaze.

Thanksgiving a la cart sides

Blue corn bread | 4 persons

$32.00

Papas con crema | 4 persons

$32.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts | 4 persons

$32.00

Sauteed green beans | 4 persons

$32.00

Mexican Casserole | 4 persons

$32.00

Thanksgiving Sauces 1 Pint

Mole gravy

$15.00

Cramberry sauce

$15.00

Green Mole

$15.00

Thanksgiving Dessert

Tres leches | serves 8-10 persons

$60.00

Carrot cake | Serves 8-10 persons

$60.00

Concha ea

$4.00

Starters

Chips Trio

Chips Trio

$12.00

House make salsas: Morita, Chichimoli and salsa verde. served with corn tortilla chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.00

avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime served with tostadas

Crab Guacamole

Crab Guacamole

$18.00

Tradional guacamole with crab

Extra Chips

$3.00

Small Plates

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Spicy peanut butter and cashew butter, avocado, mole crumble.

Crab Tamales

Crab Tamales

$16.00

Crab, corn, escabeche, scallions, mascarpone, chichilmoli (gf)

Crab Tostada

$18.00

Crab, guacamole, escabeche, mascarpone, cilantro

Ensalada de la Casa

$10.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, queso cotija, carrots, cilantro ranch dressing, crispy tortilla (vg)

Mejillones en Curry

Mejillones en Curry

$22.00

Mussels curried in spicy cilantro coconut milk, served with corn bread

Burritos

El Coliflor Burrito | Cauliflower (Vegetarian)

El Coliflor Burrito | Cauliflower (Vegetarian)

$17.00

Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onion. Served with corn tortilla chips and pink mole sauce.

El Lechon Burrito | Carnitas

El Lechon Burrito | Carnitas

$17.00

Carnitas, Mexican rice, pickled red onion, habanero sauce. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and cook salsa verde.

La Vaca Gorda Burrito | Carne Asada

La Vaca Gorda Burrito | Carne Asada

$18.00

Carne de vaca ternera, grilled scallion, avocado sauce, radish, pico escabeche. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and cook salsa verde.

Al Pastor Burrito + Salsa Verde

Al Pastor Burrito + Salsa Verde

$17.00

Braised pork shoulder, grilled pineapple relish, poblano peppers. served with cook salsa verde.

El Gallo Pibil Burrito | Chicken Pibil

El Gallo Pibil Burrito | Chicken Pibil

$16.00

Grilled chicken , Mexican rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, chihuahua sauce. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and salsa chihuahua.

El Camaron Burrito | Shrimp

El Camaron Burrito | Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, mango pico, salsa habanero. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and salsa chihuahua.

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$17.00

Mexican cheese blend, Carne asada, avocado sauce, grilled scallions, cilantro, chiles escabeche.

Quesadilla Tres Quesos

Quesadilla Tres Quesos

$10.00

Mexican cheese blend.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$16.00

Mexican cheese blend, al pastor pork shoulder, roasted poblano pepper, grilled pineapple pico, cilantro.

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$16.00

Mexican cheese blend, carnitas braised pork shoulder, pickled red onions, habanero salsa, pork rind crumbs, cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Mexican cheese blend, adobo grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Mexican cheese blend, grilled shrimp seasoned with 7 spices, mango relish, mango habanero pico, cilantro.

Cauliflower Quesadilla

Cauliflower Quesadilla

$16.00

Mexican cheese blend, roasted cauliflower, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, crispy plantains crumbs.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$17.00

Mexican cheese blend,Barbacoa, salsa verde, onions

Mains

Mexican Bowl

Mexican Bowl

$22.00

Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca

Chicken Mole

Chicken Mole

$35.00

half chicken, grilled then roasted, served with mole sauce, fried plantains

Short Rib Taquitos

$28.00

Taquitos filled with short rib and queso, topped with ensalada, crema cotija, salsa verde, side of pinto beans.

Prawns y Maiz

Prawns y Maiz

$28.00

Tacos

3 PER ODER SERVED ON HAND PRESSED TORTILLAS
10 Tacos for $31

10 Tacos for $31

$31.00
20 Tacos for $62

20 Tacos for $62

$62.00
Tacos

Tacos

$16.00
Birria Taco Trio

Birria Taco Trio

$19.00

Sides

Spicy cashew butter, avocado, mole crumbles
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$8.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$8.00
Yucca Frita

Yucca Frita

$8.00
Platanos Fritos

Platanos Fritos

$8.00

Elote

$8.00
Refried Pinto Beans

Refried Pinto Beans

$8.00

Extras

Sd Tortillas

$3.00

1/2 Avocado

$4.50

Cornbread 1pc.

$2.00

Cotija Cheese .5oz

$2.00

3 Cheese 1.5oz

$3.00

Chiles Toriados 3ea

$4.00

Escabeche 2oz

$1.25

Guacamole 2oz

$5.00

Serranos

$1.00

Pico de Gallo 2oz

$2.00

Piña Pico 2oz

$2.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$2.00

Mango Pico 2oz

$2.00

Stuffed Avocado (Seabass)

$6.00

Pickled Onions 1oz

$1.00

Sd Coleslaw

$2.00

Carne Asada 4oz

$7.00

Carnitas 4oz

$6.00

Al Pastor 4oz

$6.00

El Gallo 4oz

$6.00

El Camaron 6EA

$9.00

El Borracho 4EA

$12.00

Chorizo 4oz

$5.00

Barbacoa 4oz

$5.00

Chihuahua 2oz

$2.00

Salsa Verde 2oz

$2.00

Guajillo 2oz

$2.00

Morita 2oz

$2.00

Tomatillo 2oz

$2.00

Habanero 1oz

$2.00

Chile de Arbol 1oz

$2.00

Strawberry Aioli 2oz

$2.00

Chipotle Aioli 2oz

$2.00

Mole 4oz

$5.00

Pink Mole 4oz

$5.00

Salsa Matcha 2oz

$2.50

Chichimoli 2oz

$2.00

Consomme 4oz

$3.00

Avocado Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Coffees

***Add Coffee Liquor***

$12.00

Americano

$4.00

Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Cafe De Olla

$4.00

Cafe de Paraiso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

Decaf Coffee Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee Drip

$4.00

Decaf Coffee Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pastries

Assorted Cookie Box (6 cookies)

$8.00

Croissants

$4.00

Almond Croissants

$4.00

Nutella Croissants

$4.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Empanada de Fresa

$4.00

Empanadas De Manzana

$4.00

Empanada de Piña

$4.00

Pastesitas con Fresa

$1.75

Pastesitas de Mantequilla

$1.75

Walnut Banana Bread

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.75

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Oatmeal Cookies

$1.75

Conchas

$4.00

Pan de Muertos

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Danish

$4.00

Cocktails-To Go

Classic Lime Margarita for 2 (12 oz)

$15.00

Classic Lime Margarita for 6 (32 oz)

$40.00

El Diablo for 2 (12oz)

$18.00
El Diablo for 6 (32 oz)

El Diablo for 6 (32 oz)

$48.00

Passionfruit Margarita For 2 (12 oz)

$18.00

Tequila, Passionfruit Juice, Triple sec, Lime

Passionfruit Margarita for 6 (32 oz)

Passionfruit Margarita for 6 (32 oz)

$48.00

Tequila, Passionfruit Juice, Triple sec, Lime

Limonada de la Muerte for 2 (12 oz)

$18.00

Tequila, Mezcal, Lime, Agave, Rosemary

Limonada de la Muerte for 6 (32 oz)

$48.00

Tequila, Mezcal, Lime, Agave, Rosemary

Punch You In The Eye for 2 (12 oz)

$18.00

Bourbon, honey-darjeeling syrup, all spiced dram, cardamaro, citrus

Punch You In The Eye for 6 (32 oz)

Punch You In The Eye for 6 (32 oz)

$48.00

Bourbon, honey-darjeeling syrup, all spiced dram, cardamaro, citrus

Jamaica Margarita For 2 (12oz)

$18.00

Jamaica Margarita For 6 (32oz)

$48.00

Seasonal Sangria For Two

$20.00

Red| Spiced Apples

Saffron

2 grams

$15.99

5 grams

$29.99

10 grams

$53.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Creative cuisine inspired by the streets and home kitchens of Mexico.

Website

Location

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

