Playa Ocho Cantina

Restaurant info

Playa Ocho offers a true taste of Tex- Mex within a fun casual environment. When you first step through the door you become part of the atmosphere with sidewalk patio, indoor dining room or the beautiful open air rooftop, joining a diverse crowd enjoying flavors picked directly from the border. The list of craft cocktails and frozen delights includes house made sangritas, a curated selection of agave spirits, a diverse selection of craft and Mexican beers and Tequilas. Order a margarita with a sour mix you’ll taste nowhere else – it’s made right on the premises. Playa Ocho provided a diverse menu with a distinct attention to detail we are committed to offering the freshest organic and local ingredients where possible. In the end, it is all about sharing the food with the community of people who enjoy it. Viva México!

