Playa Ocho Cantina

168 Reviews

$$

514 8th St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Side Plantains

$7.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, chili rajas / Chicken 14 | Beef 16 | Shrimp 18

Burrito

Burrito

Filled with spanish rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, playa ocho hot sauce, flour tortillas, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & refried beans


Totopos

Chips

Chips

$3.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$15.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$8.00
Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Cheddar, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, Guacamole, add Pulled Pork or Chicken $6, Shrimp $8 Steak $9

Tex Mex Queso

Tex Mex Queso

$12.00

Antojito

Calamari

$15.00

Chipotle cream

Camarones Al Ajillo

Camarones Al Ajillo

$17.00

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, Chile de arbol, lemon, tequila, corn tortilla

Elote

Elote

$12.00

Corn with hush grilled, cotija cheese, cumin Jalapeno vinaigrette

Flautas

Flautas

$13.00

Three flour tortillas chicken filled , rolled & fried. salsa chile de arbol

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, chili rajas / Chicken 14 | Beef 16 | Shrimp 18

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Chihuahua and cheddar cheese, chili rajas, baked in skillet with flour tortilla / add carne molida or chorizo $3 /

Wings

Wings

$13.00

8 wings, chipotle honey lime BBQ, avocado ranch

Sopa/Ensaladas

ADD CHICKEN, STEAK, SHRIMP $8
Avocado Tomato

Avocado Tomato

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, avocado, tomato, red onions, chili , ranch dressing

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken stock, red and green peppers, onions, cilantro, cumin, corn tortilla

Ensalada De Taco

Ensalada De Taco

$12.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, avocado ranch dressing

Ensalada Mixta

Ensalada Mixta

$9.00

Mixed greens, cotija cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, ranch

Mexican Cobb

Mexican Cobb

$18.00

Mixed greens, cotija cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, charred corn, egg, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle-lime vinaigrette

Seafood Pozole

Seafood Pozole

$12.00

Shrimp, calamari, mahi-mahi, seafood stock, onions, bell peppers, cilantro

Burrito/Enchilada

Burrito

Burrito

Filled with spanish rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, playa ocho hot sauce, flour tortillas, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & refried beans

Bowl

Bowl

Two corn tortillas rolled in sauce, baked with chihuahua cheese, served with beans “refrijoles” and yellow rice

Enchilada

Enchilada

Two corn tortillas rolled in sauce, baked with chihuahua cheese, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, spanish rice

Tacos

Served on flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled red onions, cotija cheese Available as a platter with yellow rice and black beans or ensalada mixta $5
Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$10.00

Adobo grilled chicken

Carne Molida Taco

Carne Molida Taco

$10.00

Spicy ground beef

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$11.00

Spicy sausage, cotija cheese, cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$12.00

Tagine rubbed grilled steak

Cochinitas Taco

Cochinitas Taco

$11.00

Slow roasted pork

Hongos Taco

Hongos Taco

$10.00

Vegan mushrooms, tequila, jalapeno, garlic

Camarones Taco

Camarones Taco

$13.00

Tequila, garlic marinated grilled shrimp

Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$14.00

Blackened mahi mahi

Fajitas/Platos/Burger

*Fajitas

*Fajitas

Sour cream, black beans, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, pickled jalapenos, and flour or corn tortilla. PORK 19 | CHICKEN 19 | STEAK 24 | SHRIMP 24 | VEG 15

Camarones Plato

Camarones Plato

$29.00

Garlic marinated, tequila splashed shrimp Served with yellow rice, black beans, plantains, pickled red onions, flour or corn tortillas

Carne Plato

Carne Plato

$29.00

Marinated grilled churrasco Served with yellow rice, black beans, plantains, pickled red onions, flour or corn tortillas

Cochintas Plato

Cochintas Plato

$24.00

Mojo braised pork shoulder Served with yellow rice, black beans, plantains, pickled red onions, flour or corn tortillas

Pescado Plato

Pescado Plato

$28.00

Tajine Spice marinated snapper fillets Served with yellow rice, black beans, plantains, pickled red onions, flour or corn tortillas

Poblano Plato

Poblano Plato

$20.00

Cotija cheese, chichuohuo cheese, ranchera sauce Served with yellow rice, black beans, plantains, pickled red onions, flour or corn tortillas

Pollo Plato

Pollo Plato

$24.00

Garlic marinated, lemon caper white wine sauce Served with yellow rice, black beans, plantains, pickled red onions, flour or corn tortillas

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$16.00

8 oz ground sirloin burger, cheddar cheese, fries

Taco Burger

Taco Burger

$18.00

crispy flour tortillas, guacamole, house salsa, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, lettuce, fries

Postres

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$9.00

Acompanantes

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$5.00

Side Esquites

$7.00

mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, playa spice

Side Guacamole

$7.00

Side Plantains

$7.00

Side Refried Beans

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Salad Mixto

$6.00

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Ninos

ALL LITTLE MATES SERVED WITH FRIES OR BEANS & RICE (12 AND UNDER)

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.00

Ground sirloin burger, cheddar cheese, fries

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fries,

Kid Ensalada Mixta

$7.00

Mixed greens, cotija cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, ranch

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, chili rajas

Kid Taco

$8.00

Flour tortillas, pico de gallo, cilantro

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Playa Ocho offers a true taste of Tex- Mex within a fun casual environment. When you first step through the door you become part of the atmosphere with sidewalk patio, indoor dining room or the beautiful open air rooftop, joining a diverse crowd enjoying flavors picked directly from the border. The list of craft cocktails and frozen delights includes house made sangritas, a curated selection of agave spirits, a diverse selection of craft and Mexican beers and Tequilas. Order a margarita with a sour mix you’ll taste nowhere else – it’s made right on the premises. Playa Ocho provided a diverse menu with a distinct attention to detail we are committed to offering the freshest organic and local ingredients where possible. In the end, it is all about sharing the food with the community of people who enjoy it. Viva México!

514 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

