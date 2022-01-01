Caprese salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve caprese salad
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Caprese Spinach Salad (v)
|$7.50
Fresh mozzarella, croutons, local tomatoes, charred pearl onions, pesto vinaigrette.
All Purpose Capitol Riverfront
79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington
|Caprese Salad
|$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, local mozzarella, marinated cherry tomatoes, 'pangrattato', basil vinaigrette
Brightwood Pizza by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad
|$12.99
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic and olive oil