Caprese salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve caprese salad

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Spinach Salad (v)$7.50
Fresh mozzarella, croutons, local tomatoes, charred pearl onions, pesto vinaigrette.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
All Purpose Capitol Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, local mozzarella, marinated cherry tomatoes, 'pangrattato', basil vinaigrette
More about All Purpose Capitol Riverfront
Brightwood Pizza by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad$12.99
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic and olive oil
More about Brightwood Pizza by ANXO
Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$8.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen

