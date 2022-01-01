Fried chicken sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Raw Onions and Mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
|Tacos
|$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
|Garlic Dipping Bread
|$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
Scarlet Oak
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|CRISPY Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
charred red cabbage slaw, pickles, spicy honey drizzle, fries
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
FRENCH FRIES
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Basil Aioli on a Potato Bun with Fries
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Wings Inferno
|$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Chicken Adobo
|$18.00
braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice
|Pancit Bihon
|$15.00
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
|Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk
|$16.00
fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
BlueJacket
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
house buffalo. mumbo sauce or sweet & smokey dry rub, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Hot jumbo wings lightly breaded and sauced to perfection, with your choice of Mambo sauce, Frankenbutter, or Sweet n Smoky dry rub. Served with Celery and Ranch. **Can NOT be made Gluten Free**
|Bluejacket Double Burger
|$17.50
two 1/4 lb beef patties, dill pickles, american cheese, grilled onions, million island dressing, sesame bun, fries
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh with Sriracha Honey Mustard Slaw and Pickles on a Potato Bun with Fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moreland's Tavern
5501 14th St NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
|Rainbow Beet Salad
|$13.00
fennel, carrots, arugula, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette
|Wings
|$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing