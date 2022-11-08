Main picView gallery

The Royal

501 Florida Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001

Latte
Citrus Kale Salad
Hearts of Palm Arepa

Afternoon/Evening Food

House Fries

House Fries

$11.00

aji amarillo mayo, ketchup

Pork Empanadas

Pork Empanadas

$10.00

family recipe, made with love, please allow for up to 15 minutes, stuffed with braised pork, rice, eggs, peas, potatoes, onion, cilantro + Colombian spice

Ajiaco Soup

Ajiaco Soup

$15.00

roasted chicken, potatoes, crema, avocado, capers

Grilled Avocado

Grilled Avocado

$14.00

crispy red quinoa, lentils, house vinaigrette, pickled red onion

Citrus Kale Salad

Citrus Kale Salad

$13.00

red kale, grilled cabbage, avocado, mango, quinoa, citrus peanut vinaigrette

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

squash mole, apricot lardons, pepitas, grilled butternut squash, mint, cilantro

Cheese Arepa

Cheese Arepa

$10.00

avocado, pickled slaw

Hearts of Palm Arepa

Hearts of Palm Arepa

$15.00

cabbage, scallions, carrot, cheese, salsa rosada, sunflower seeds

Beef Arepa

Beef Arepa

$16.00

avocado, cheese, lime

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$17.00

salvadorian street corn, picante dulce, ember roasted leeks, pickled onions

Bird Dog

Bird Dog

$15.00

house chicken & poblando sausage, red chimichurri, sweet chili aioli, avocado, grilled cabbage, pickled cubanelles (contains pork)

Burger

Burger

$17.00

pickled slaw, aioli, b&b pickles, royal cheese spread, fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

breaded chicken thigh, pickled fresno chilies, grilled cabbage, jalapeño aioli, fries

Masa Gnocchi

Masa Gnocchi

$17.00

braised beef, maitake mushroom, queso fresco, herbs, crispy yucca (can be made vegetarian upon request, dish cannot be made dairy free!)

Pan-Seared Rockfish

Pan-Seared Rockfish

$23.00

aji seafood nage, coconut lime rice, grilled cabbage

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

aji amarillo, white wine, pickled sweet peppers, grilled bread

Grilled Hanger Steak

Grilled Hanger Steak

$25.00

smoked red pepper purée, grilled shishito, pickled currants, crispy garbanzos, lime vinaigrette

Parillada for Two

Parillada for Two

$59.00

28-day dry aged steak, citrus pork sausage, grilled pork skewer, grilled shrimp, and house selection of seasonal vegetables

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.00

carrot cake with pasilla chile caramel, coconut granola, cream cheese icing

Coffee Bar

Cold Brew w/ Harvest Spice Cream

Cold Brew w/ Harvest Spice Cream

$5.50

Big Trouble cold brew, harvest spice (clove, nutmeg, cinnamon) cream float

Cold Brew w/ Salted Vanilla Cream

Cold Brew w/ Salted Vanilla Cream

$5.50

Big Trouble cold brew, salted vanilla cream float

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Counter Culture Coffee Big Trouble Cold Brew. bold and nutty with notes of chocolate and caramel

Harvest Spice Latte

Harvest Spice Latte

$5.50

clove, nutmeg, cinnamon

Chai Ginger Spritz

Chai Ginger Spritz

$5.50

chai concentrate, ginger beer

Black & Yellow

Black & Yellow

$5.50

espresso & house lemonade (only served iced)

Royal Fog

Royal Fog

$4.50

earl grey, vanilla, milk

Open Sesame

Open Sesame

$4.50

black sesame, vanilla, honey (non-caffeinated, does not contain espresso)

Americano

Americano

$3.25
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$4.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

just espresso and a dash of steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

green tea syrup, milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Tea Bar

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

your choice of hot tea

House Iced Tea

House Iced Tea

$4.00

Half caf, unsweetened; blend of oolong, hibiscus, peach, and strawberry

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Royal is an all day spot – coffee shop by day and bar/kitchen by night. Located in the heart of the historic LeDroit Park neighborhood.

Location

501 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

