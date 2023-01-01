Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Yellow Curry$20.00
Chuck roast beef, potatoes,
tomatoes, onion, ginger,
Southern Thai chili paste. Spicy (GF)
More about Baan Siam
Consumer pic

 

Sampannee Thai Food

2122 P St Nw, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$17.00
More about Sampannee Thai Food
Item pic

 

Beau Thai Mt Pleasant - Washington

3162 Mt Pleasant St, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$18.00
A mild curry made with curry spices, coconut milk potatoes & red onions (Vegan with choice of Tofu or Mixed Vegetables)
More about Beau Thai Mt Pleasant - Washington
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beau Thai - Shaw

1550 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (7815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$18.00
A mild curry made with curry spices, coconut milk potatoes & red onions
More about Beau Thai - Shaw

