Beau Thai Mt Pleasant Washington

review star

No reviews yet

3162 Mt Pleasant St

Washington, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Rolls
Pad Se Ew

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Crispy fried rice paper rolls filled with vegetables & noodles, served with a sweet & sour sauce

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$8.00

Steamed dumplings filled with a mix of chicken, pork & shrimp, served with a sweet brown sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Grilled marinated chicken, served with a peanut sauce & a sweet sauce

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Fried calamari rings served with a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Tofu rolled in sesame seeds, served with a tamarind sauce

Duck Roll

Duck Roll

$9.00

Thin flatbread around roast duck, ginger & vegetables, served with a sweet sauce

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$8.00Out of stock

Pastries with a curry-seasoned filling of minced chicken, peas & carrots, served with a sweet dipping sauce.

Vegetable Empanadas

Vegetable Empanadas

$8.00Out of stock

Pastries with a curry-seasoned filling of potato, peas, & carrots, served with a sweet dipping sauce.

Pumpkin Empanadas

Pumpkin Empanadas

$8.00Out of stock

Pastries with a curry-seasoned filling of thai pumpkin, served with a sweet dipping sauce.

Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp Cakes

$9.00

Patties of minced shrimp & Thai herbs, served with a sweet sauce

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$9.00

Marinated shrimp fried in a rice paper wrapping, served with a sweet sauce

Garden Rolls

Garden Rolls

$8.00

Soft fresh rice paper rolls filled with vegetables, noodles & tofu, served with a tamarind sauce

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$9.00

Minced chicken seasoned in a spicy Thai dressing

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$9.00

Grilled marinated pork belly served with a spicy lime juice sauce & a nest of thin rice noodles

Thai Sausage

Thai Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled pork sausage served with fresh ginger, red onions, & peanuts

Yum Beef

Yum Beef

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled flank steak in a spicy Thai dressing

Yum Seafood

Yum Seafood

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed grilled seafood in a spicy Thai dressing

Soups & Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Grilled shrimp over fresh green papaya with tomatoes, string beans & crushed peanuts, tossed in a lime dressing

Grilled Vegetable Salad

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$9.00

Mixed grilled vegetables & tofu with a ginger dressing

Tofu Soup

Tofu Soup

$8.00

Vegetable broth with tofu & vegetables

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00

Coconut milk soup with chicken, Thai herbs & mushrooms

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

Spicy chicken broth-based soup with mushrooms, tomatoes & shrimp

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Shrimp wontons & bok choy in chicken broth

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh greens, vegetables, crispy wontons & fried tofu with a light peanut dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh greens with grilled chicken & an authentic Thai vinaigrette

Curries

Pumpkin Red Curry

Pumpkin Red Curry

$19.00

Fresh thai pumpkin in house made red curry.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

House made green curry sauce with Thai eggplant & bamboo shoots

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$16.00

A hearty curry of beef stewed with onions, potatoes & peanuts

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00

House made panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

House made red curry sauce with Thai eggplant & bamboo shoots

Red Curry Duck

Red Curry Duck

$16.00

Marinated duck in our house made red curry sauce with grapes, pineapple & tomatoes

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

A mild curry made with curry spices, coconut milk potatoes & red onions (Vegan with choice of Tofu or Mixed Vegetables)

Udom' s Curry

Udom' s Curry

$16.00

Rich, comforting, warmly spiced curry (a derivative of panang curry), named for our founder's mother.

Stir-Fries

Chicken Cashew

Chicken Cashew

$14.00

Stir-fried chicken with cashews & scallions

Pad Pik King

Pad Pik King

$14.00

Stir-fry with string beans & homemade chili sauce

Pad King

Pad King

$14.00

Stir-fry with fresh ginger, mushrooms & onions

Ka Pao

Ka Pao

$14.00

Stir-fry with chili, garlic & basil leaves

Sauteed Vegetables (V)

Sauteed Vegetables (V)

$14.00

A stir-fry of tofu with market vegetables — typically including broccoli, asparagus, carrots, cauliflower, bok choy, & string beans, based on availability — with garlic

Stir-Fried Eggplant (V)

Stir-Fried Eggplant (V)

$14.00

Chinese eggplant stir fried with garlic & Thai basil

Scott's Favorite

Scott's Favorite

$14.00

A mild, light stir fry of lemon-marinated chicken & crispy lemongrass

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, tomatoes & carrots

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with pineapple, raisins, cashews, onions & curry powder

Spicy Seafood Rice

Spicy Seafood Rice

$16.00

Shrimp, scallops & squid in spicy rice

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Fried rice with crab meat, egg, carrots, peas, celery & tomato

Noodle Dishes

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Medium rice noodles stir-fried with egg, spring onions, bean sprouts & red tofu, garnished with crushed peanuts, bean sprouts & lime

Pad Se Ew

Pad Se Ew

$14.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, black bean sauce & Chinese broccoli

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$14.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with Thai chilies, garlic & basil

Kitchen Specialties

Beau Thai Chicken

Beau Thai Chicken

$15.00

Lightly battered & tossed in a spicy garlic sauce & string beans

Crispy Tilapia

Crispy Tilapia

$16.00

Lightly breaded & fried, with choice of spicy basil or black bean sauce

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Tail-on shrimp marinated in garlic, black pepper & cilantro, then stir-fried & served over asparagus

Udom' s Curry

Udom' s Curry

$16.00

Rich, comforting, warmly spiced curry (a derivative of panang curry), named for our founder's mother.

Sides and Condiments

Side - White Rice

$2.00

Side - Brown Rice

$2.00

Side - Streamed Veggies

$3.00

Side - Thin Noodles

$2.00

Side - Medium Noodles

$2.00

Side - Wide noodles

$2.00

Side - Egg Noodles

$2.00

Side - Chili Powder

$1.00

Side - Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side - Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side - Chili Vinegar

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Alcoholic

Singha Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Hellbender Bare Bones Kolsch Ale Can

$6.00

Soul Mega Worldwide Can

$8.00

Right Proper Brewing Pale Ale Can

$6.00

DC Brau Joint Resolution Can

$6.00

3 Stars Southern Belle Can

$7.00Out of stock

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit Can

$8.00

Charm City Basil Lemongrass Can

$7.00

Austin Pineapple Cider Can

$6.00

Tiamo Prosecco

$10.00

Pop this adorable mini bottle for a lovely, classic, semi-sweet Italian sparkling wine. Vegan, Organic - Northeast Italy

Bottle - Graham Beck Sparkling Rosé

$40.00

A dry rosé with fruity aromas. Perfect for toasting any occasion. Conventional - South Africa

Bottle L’Onesta Lambrusco

$42.00

Beautiful ruby-red color. Dry with a hint of red cherry and violets. Vegan - Italy

Simonet Brut

$20.00

Fresh fruit cocktail, loads of grapeyness but not sweet. Conventional.

Rossinyol Cava

$33.00

Easy & dancey, fresh fruit but not sweet. Conventional - Spain

Bottle Domaine de l’Hérmonière Touraine, Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Crisp SB, loads of citrus & minerality. Hints of passion fruit & pineapple. Loire Valley, France

Bottle Doelas Albarino

$48.00

Clean, bright & floral with notes of apple, tea & ginger. Rias Baixas, Spain

Bottle Punzi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Refreshing and dry with hints of apple and lemon. Perfect summer wine to share with friends. Italy

Bottle Grillo-Muscat Sicilia Bianco

$41.00

Vibrant, jumps out of the glass with fruit. Very tropical, but nice & soft. Organic, Vegan. - Sicily, Italy

Bottle Martin Ray Chardonnay

$44.00

A medium bodied wine that spends time in French oak barrels. Hints of melon and minerality. Sonoma Coast, California

Bin 310 - Broadbent Vinho Verde Rose

$32.00

Refreshing and slightly effervescent. Hints of raspberry with a dry finish. A perfect day drinking (or anytime) wine. Portugal

Bin 315 - Goats Do Roam

$33.00Out of stock

Refreshing with hints of both strawberry and citrus. Crisp dry finish. South Africa

Bottle Blackboard Cabernet/Merlot

$48.00

A full bodied wine to warm up with as the seasons change. A red blend reminiscent of Bordeaux. Prominent dark berry flavors with a hint of chocolate. Columbia Valley, Washington State

Bottle Chañarmuyo Malbec

$40.00

Bold and full bodied with hints of dark fruit and a touch of oak. Valle de Calchagua, Chile

Bottle Vajra Langhe Rosso

$47.00

Cherry, raspberry, and currants with hints of spices on the finish. Meant to enjoyed around the table with food. Piedmont, Italy

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in every Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls since 2013, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine. We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.

Banner pic
Beau Thai Mt Pleasant image
Beau Thai Mt Pleasant image

