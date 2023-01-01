Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Angus burgers in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve angus burgers

Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ANGUS BURGER$14.00
Beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, american, cheddar or swiss cheese
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Angus Cheese Burger Sandwich$9.99
Double 1/4 lb. Angus Cheese Burger, topped with fixings of your choice
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington

Avg 3.9 (2656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Angus Burger$18.00
Caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, brioche, steak sauce.
More about Art and Soul

