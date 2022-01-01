Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve patty melts

Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk n Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.00
Grilled rye bread, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing
More about Hawk n Dove
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$5.75
Ground beef, swiss cheese, thousand island, caramelized onions, rye bread
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Main pic

 

Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw

1802 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
City-folk Vegan Patty Melt$8.50
Savory Texas size patty melt (Beyond Beef), served between 3-cheese blend, toasted with Garlic aioli . served with Fries.
More about Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw

