Patty melts in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve patty melts
Hawk n Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Grilled rye bread, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Patty Melt
|$5.75
Ground beef, swiss cheese, thousand island, caramelized onions, rye bread
Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw
1802 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington
|City-folk Vegan Patty Melt
|$8.50
Savory Texas size patty melt (Beyond Beef), served between 3-cheese blend, toasted with Garlic aioli . served with Fries.