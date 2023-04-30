Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cane 403 H St NE

review star

No reviews yet

403 H St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

403 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sticky Fingers Diner
orange star4.0 • 1,387
406 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Po Boy Jim - H Street
orange star4.0 • 2,782
709 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
orange star4.7 • 410
701 Second Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Little Grand
orange starNo Reviews
808 7th Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Butter Chicken #3
orange starNo Reviews
601 2nd street NE WASHINGTON, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Ebenezers Coffeehouse - 201 F Street NE
orange starNo Reviews
201 F Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (450 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (152 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston