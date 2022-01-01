Omelettes in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve omelettes
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Egg White Omelette
|$13.99
Three egg whites with up to three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
|Omelette
|$13.99
Three egg omelette with one protein and two toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
Piccolina
963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Omelette
|$14.00
ratatouille & melted gruyère omelette, served with toasted bread
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Chicken Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
|Oaxaca Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
|Western Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|SEAFOOD OMELETTE
|$16.00
Gulf shrimp, blue crab, three egg omelet, creamy hollandaise, home fries, buttered toast
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
Brock & Co
901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Farmer's Omelette
|$3.35
Made to Order Three Egg or Egg White Omelet with your
Choice of Proteins, Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, and Cheese
Sospeso
1344 H Street NE, Washington DC
|Herb Feta Omelette
|$14.00
Dill, parsley, & feta omelette served with crispy za'atar potatoes, & toum.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Seafood Omelette
|$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$8.95
Two eggs with up to four fillings, served with roasted potatoes
TAPAS
ala
1320 19th St NW, Washington
|Sucuk Omelette (With Pita Bread)
|$8.90
Pan-fried Turkish butcher style sausage, scrambled egg + pita bread
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Western Omelette
|$9.00
Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato And Cheddar Cheese
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$8.00
|Spanish Omelette
|$9.00
Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onion, Cheddar Cheese And Hot Sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
|Veggie Omelette
|$15.00
Three eggs, spinach, vegetables, blended cheese, home fries, toast & bacon, sausage or ham
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Vegetarian Omelette
|$13.99
Three egg omelette with three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Pub & The People
1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington
|OMELETTE
|$14.00
Pick 4: Cheddar, Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, SpinachAdd 50 cents: Avocado, Goat Cheese, Mushrooms Served with Home Fries Egg Whites available for $1.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$10.00
three egg omelette, with potatoes & cheese
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
