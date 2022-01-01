Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve omelettes

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg White Omelette$13.99
Three egg whites with up to three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
Omelette$13.99
Three egg omelette with one protein and two toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
Piccolina

963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Omelette$14.00
ratatouille & melted gruyère omelette, served with toasted bread
Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Omelette$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
Oaxaca Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
Western Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SEAFOOD OMELETTE$16.00
Gulf shrimp, blue crab, three egg omelet, creamy hollandaise, home fries, buttered toast
Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Omelette$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
Oaxaca Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
Western Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Western Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
Oaxaca Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
Chicken Omelette$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Omelette$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
Oaxaca Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
Western Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farmer's Omelette$3.35
Made to Order Three Egg or Egg White Omelet with your
Choice of Proteins, Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, and Cheese
Sospeso

1344 H Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Herb Feta Omelette$14.00
Dill, parsley, & feta omelette served with crispy za'atar potatoes, & toum.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Omelette$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Create Your Own Omelette$8.95
Two eggs with up to four fillings, served with roasted potatoes
TAPAS

ala

1320 19th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sucuk Omelette (With Pita Bread)$8.90
Pan-fried Turkish butcher style sausage, scrambled egg + pita bread
Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Western Omelette$9.00
Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato And Cheddar Cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelette$8.00
Spanish Omelette$9.00
Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onion, Cheddar Cheese And Hot Sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

514 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Omelette$15.00
Three eggs, spinach, vegetables, blended cheese, home fries, toast & bacon, sausage or ham
Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Omelette$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
Oaxaca Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
Western Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Omelette$13.99
Three egg omelette with three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Egg White Omelette$13.99
Three egg whites with up to three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
Omelette$13.99
Three egg omelette with one protein and two toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Pub & The People

1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
OMELETTE$14.00
Pick 4: Cheddar, Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, SpinachAdd 50 cents: Avocado, Goat Cheese, Mushrooms Served with Home Fries Egg Whites available for $1.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Omelette$10.00
three egg omelette, with potatoes & cheese
Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg White Omelette$13.99
Three egg whites with up to three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
Omelette$13.99
Three egg omelette with one protein and two toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
Vegetarian Omelette$13.99
Three egg omelette with three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Omelette$18.00
Shrimp, Crab, and Lobster Omelette Served with a Tomato Creole Sauce
