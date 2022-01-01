Veggie burritos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve veggie burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.50
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream,
and pico de gallo
SMOOTHIES • TACOS
JACO Juice and Taco
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Roasted Veggie Burrito
|$10.75
Seasonal vegetable, potato, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
SANDWICHES
TAQUERIA EMISSARY - 2029 P ST NW
2029 P ST NW, Washington
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.50
(No Protein) Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
TACOS
El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW
3313 11th St NW, Washington
|BURRITO VEGGIE RAJAS Y HONGO
|$12.95
Shitake mushrooms and roasted red and poblano peppers, onions with pickled shallots, cotija, chipotle aioli
stuffed with chihuahua cheese, black beans, rice, topped w/ lime crema, salsa cruda
Tryst Coffeehouse
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Baked Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Peppers, Black Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with sides of Sour Cream and Ranchero (V)
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Veggie Burrito
|$17.00
fried eggplant, jasmine rice, tomato, lettuce & onion in a flour tortilla
W. Millar & Co Grab n Go
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, green-chili hatch sauce and peppers and onions. (no substitutions or removals)
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bakery & Bistro Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Veggie Burrito
|$16.00
Scrambled eggs, roasted mushrooms, scallions, black beans, avocado,
pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and mayo