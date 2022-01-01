Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Bandit Taco Tenleytown image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$8.50
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream,
and pico de gallo
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
JACO Juice and Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Veggie Burrito$10.75
Seasonal vegetable, potato, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
More about JACO Juice and Taco
Main pic

SANDWICHES

TAQUERIA EMISSARY - 2029 P ST NW

2029 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$12.00
More about TAQUERIA EMISSARY - 2029 P ST NW
Banner pic

TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$8.50
(No Protein) Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Banner pic

TACOS

El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW

3313 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BURRITO VEGGIE RAJAS Y HONGO$12.95
Shitake mushrooms and roasted red and poblano peppers, onions with pickled shallots, cotija, chipotle aioli
stuffed with chihuahua cheese, black beans, rice, topped w/ lime crema, salsa cruda
More about El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$18.00
More about Mi Casa
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Baked Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Peppers, Black Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with sides of Sour Cream and Ranchero (V)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$17.00
fried eggplant, jasmine rice, tomato, lettuce & onion in a flour tortilla
More about Purple Patch
Pizza Policy image

 

W. Millar & Co Grab n Go

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, green-chili hatch sauce and peppers and onions. (no substitutions or removals)
More about W. Millar & Co Grab n Go
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bakery & Bistro Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$16.00
Scrambled eggs, roasted mushrooms, scallions, black beans, avocado,
pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and mayo
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | - ****Please Select The Menu You Want*

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$12.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | - ****Please Select The Menu You Want*

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Lamb Biryani

Thai Coffee

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Garlic Bread

Fruit Salad

Samosa

Ravioli

Veggie Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston