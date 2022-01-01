Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Salad$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Salmon Salad$17.99
Jerk Salmon Salad$15.99
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Item pic

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Cesar Salad$20.00
Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk salmon.
More about KitchenCray - DC
Rocklands BBQ DC image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$13.99
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Item pic

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled 6oz Salmon Salad$10.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
La Piquette image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Salade Salmon Niçoise$19.00
Grilled Salmon, Tomatoes, Fennel, Garlic, Shallots, Anchovies, Basil, Olive Oil, Olives w/ Pits
More about La Piquette
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Salad$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Citrus Salad$14.95
mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hearts of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette
More about Colada Shop
Banner pic

 

Cafe Vino

4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ADD SALMON TO SALAD$7.00
More about Cafe Vino
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad$14.00
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Salmon Salad$15.00
grilled salmon, mixed greens, tomato, guacamole, fried tortillas, and agave and roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Mexican Salmon Salad$16.00
grilled salmon, mixed greens, tomato, guacamole, fried tortillas, and agave and roasted red pepper vinaigrette
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Salmon$18.95
More about Stan's Restaurant
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad - with Salmon$14.50
Romaine, kalamata olives, peppers, cucumbers, Greek feta, tomato, lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled salmon
Caesar Salad - with Salmon$14.50
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing topped with Grilled Salmon
Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Salmon$14.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with Grilled Salmon
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Salad$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Salad$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Walters Salmon Salad$17.00
Mixed Greens, dried blueberries, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.
More about Walters Sports Bar
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad$14.00
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$21.00
Grilled Salmon, Mesclun Salad, Sweet Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Herb Dressing
More about Bistro Cacao
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon and Orzo Salad$14.00
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
More about Bakers Daughter

