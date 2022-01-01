Salmon salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve salmon salad
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Ultimate Salmon Salad
|$17.99
|Jerk Salmon Salad
|$15.99
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Salmon Cesar Salad
|$20.00
Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk salmon.
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$13.99
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Grilled 6oz Salmon Salad
|$10.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Salade Salmon Niçoise
|$19.00
Grilled Salmon, Tomatoes, Fennel, Garlic, Shallots, Anchovies, Basil, Olive Oil, Olives w/ Pits
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
SALADS
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Salmon Citrus Salad
|$14.95
mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hearts of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad
|$14.00
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Mexican Salmon Salad
|$15.00
grilled salmon, mixed greens, tomato, guacamole, fried tortillas, and agave and roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Caesar Salad w/ Salmon
|$18.95
Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Greek Salad - with Salmon
|$14.50
Romaine, kalamata olives, peppers, cucumbers, Greek feta, tomato, lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled salmon
|Caesar Salad - with Salmon
|$14.50
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing topped with Grilled Salmon
|Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Salmon
|$14.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with Grilled Salmon
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Walters Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Mixed Greens, dried blueberries, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Salmon Salad
|$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad
|$14.00
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$21.00
Grilled Salmon, Mesclun Salad, Sweet Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Herb Dressing