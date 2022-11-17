A map showing the location of Little Cocos 3907 14th St NWView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Little Cocos 3907 14th St NW

2,243 Reviews

$$

3907 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20011

Popular Items

Mt Vesuvius
Kids Cheese
Coco's Cheese Pie

Aperitivo

Truffle Marinated Artichoke Bruschetta

$10.00

on house made ciabatta with lemon ricotta

Coco's Meatballs

$14.50

beef & pork, tomato sauce, pine nut, creamy polenta, parmesan

Bianco Pizza

$12.00

garlic citrus gremolata, parmesan, side of marinara sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

prosciutto, sauce tonnato, red onion, pecorino **Sauce tonnato contains anchovy & tuna**

'Nduja & Chive Zeppole

$12.00

Italian fritters with 'nduja sausage, chive, fontina cheese, tomato jam

Insalate

Charred Poblano Caesar

$13.00

kale, cotija cheese, avocado **Please note dressing contains anchovy**

Burrata Salad

$14.75

carrot, brown butter roasted squash, balsamic, carrot vinaigrette, hazelnut

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

spaghetti, black pepper, pecorino, lemon-parsley crumb

Goat Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

celery root, shallot, mushroom, hazelnut, balsamic brown butter

Bigoli

$21.50

beef & pork bolognese, cream, parmesan

Saffron Tagliatelle

$21.50

lamb ragu, pine nut, olive, golden raisin, pecorino

Squid Ink Linguine

$23.50

miso butter, little neck clams, crispy prosciutto, nori

Chicken Parm Special

$20.00Out of stock

Roasted Pork Loin

$25.00

Pizza

Coco's Cheese Pie

$14.50

red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, fior di latte, basil

The Dr. Pepper

$16.50

red sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni, basil

Meat & Mushroom

$18.50

red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, caramelized onion

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella & pecorino blend

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.75

red sauce, mozzarella & pecorino blend, pepperoni

Build A Pizza

$13.00

Mt Vesuvius

$18.50

red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, pepperoni, soppressata, jalapeno, red wine pepper honey

Freaks & Greeks

$17.00

pesto sauce, local goat cheese, roasted red pepper, tomato, green olive, red onion, basil

Veggie Demogorgon

$17.00

white sauce, gorgonzola, brown butter roasted squash, pumpkin seed, sherry, arugula

Kids' Menu

Butter Pasta

$6.00

spaghetti, butter, parmesan

Red Sauce Pasta

$6.00

spaghetti, maranara sauce, parmesan

Kids Cheese

$6.00

red sauce, mozzarella & pecorino blend

Single Kids pancake no fruit

Dessert

Cannoli

$3.50

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cannoli x 3

$9.00

To Go Sodas (Non-Alcoholic)

To Go Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, water

To Go Limeade

$3.50

Fresh lime juice, simple syrup, water

To Go Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling water

To Go Sparkling Limeade

$3.50

Fresh lime juice, simple syrup, sparkling water

To Go Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger lemongrass syrup, fresh lime juice, soda water

To Go Orange Shrub Soda

$4.00

Orange cardamom shrub, honey, soda water

To Go Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Grapefruit juice, grapefruit peppercorn honey

To Go Cocktails

To Go Basil Gimlet

$20.00

12 oz container, 3 cocktails over ice dry gin, lime juice, basil simple syrup. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Coco's Negroni

$25.00

12oz Bottle 3 cocktails: Hayman's Dry Gin, Campari, Contratto Rosso Vermouth, ready to pour over ice. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Manhattan Power Outage

$20.00

2 cocktails in a bottle high west bourbon, cocchi torino vermouth, sibona amaro, don ciccio nochino (contains walnuts)

To Go French 75 Kit

$30.00

Bottle of Prosecco & a 8oz bottle of mixer (Dry Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup) **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Beer

To Go Austin Cider

$5.00

**Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Oliver's IPA

$5.00

**Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Union Duckpin

$5.00

**Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Wine

To Go 8oz Gabriella Pinot Grigio 2020

$10.00

8oz bottle Crisp fruit, round body with a lively acidity. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go 8oz Tavignano Verdicchio 2020

$11.00

8oz Bottle: Fresh fruit and almond nose. Slight bitterness, pleasant minerality, wonderful round body. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go 8oz Remole Red Blend 2019

$10.00

8oz Bottle Merlot & Nero d'Avola Blend. Aromas of black & red berries, subtle notes of chocolate. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go 8oz Avignonesi Rosso di Montepulciano 2018

$12.00

To Go 8oz Colli Senesi Chianti DOCG 2020

$12.00Out of stock

Full bodied, with notes of black cherry & plum. Delicate acidity, firm tannins with a herbal - balsamic finish. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Zardetto Prosecco BTL

$20.00

Notes of pear, apple & peaches. Hints of wild flower with a rich body. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Santa Tresa il Grillo Brut BTL

$32.00

Fine, gentle bubbles with a fresh fruity nose. Hints of citrus & floral notes, refreshing acidity & fruitiness. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Lini 910 Lambrusco BTL

$25.00

Dry red wine with delicate bubbles. Notes of dark cherry, raspberry and plum. Nice balanced acidity with a refreshing dry finish. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Gabriella Pinot Grigio 2020 BTL

$18.00

Crisp fruit, round body with a lively acidity. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Tavignano Verdicchio 2020 BTL

$28.00

Fresh fruit and almond nose. Slight bitterness, pleasant minerality, wonderful round body. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Borsao Rose 2020 BTL

$18.00

Rich aromas of berries & white flowers. Balanced acidity with hints of tangerine & asian pear. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go G.D Vajra Dolcetto D'Alba 2020 BTL

$30.00

Aromas of small red fruit, sour cherry & violet. Soft with delicate tannins & fresh acidity. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Colli Senesi Chianti DOCG 2020 BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Full bodied, with notes of black cherry & plum. Delicate acidity, firm tannins with a herbal - balsamic finish. **Please note all alcohol purchases must include a food item**

To Go Bertani Valpolicella 2018 BTL

$28.00

To Go Pasta & Prosecco

Pasta & Prosecco at Home!

$60.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy our homemade pastas and pizzas for dine in or take out. While you're here check out our new roof for your next event!

Location

3907 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

