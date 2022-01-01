Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Item pic

 

La Collina

747 C Street, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bambini Spaghetti & Meatball$8.00
a kiddo's portion of our house made spaghetti with our delicious meatballs. messy and worth it!
More about La Collina
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$22.00
Pork and Beef Meatballs, spaghetti, marinara,
gremolata, shaved parmesan
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$9.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$21.00
tomato sauce, turkey meatballs, parmesan
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.00
housemade pasta with diced chicken, parmesan cheese
More about Chef Geoff's
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce, Meatball$6.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Nonna's Meatballs, Parmigiano
Spaghetti and Meatballs$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Nonna's Meatballs
More about Sfoglina
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatball$23.00
beef + lamb, marinara, garlic cream sauce
More about Gatsby
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$21.00
tomato sauce, turkey meatballs, parmesan
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.00
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs$26.00
You can't mess with the classics! Spaghetti with nonna palmina's meatballs.
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Nightshade, Egg, Pork
More about Sfoglina
Banner pic

 

Caruso's Grocery

914 14th ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$20.50
topped with parmesean and fresh basil
*MEATBALLS CONTAIN PORK*
Kids Spaghetti + Meatballs$12.00
More about Caruso's Grocery

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Sashimi

Chili

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Wonton Soup

Lobster Salad

Teriyaki Salmon

Beef Broccoli

Egg Benedict

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston