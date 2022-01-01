Spaghetti and meatballs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
La Collina
747 C Street, Washington
|Bambini Spaghetti & Meatball
|$8.00
a kiddo's portion of our house made spaghetti with our delicious meatballs. messy and worth it!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$22.00
Pork and Beef Meatballs, spaghetti, marinara,
gremolata, shaved parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$21.00
tomato sauce, turkey meatballs, parmesan
|Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$9.00
housemade pasta with diced chicken, parmesan cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Kids Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce, Meatball
|$6.00
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Nonna's Meatballs, Parmigiano
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Nonna's Meatballs
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Spaghetti & Meatball
|$23.00
beef + lamb, marinara, garlic cream sauce
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$21.00
tomato sauce, turkey meatballs, parmesan
|Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$10.00
PASTA
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$26.00
You can't mess with the classics! Spaghetti with nonna palmina's meatballs.
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Nightshade, Egg, Pork
Caruso's Grocery
914 14th ST SE, Washington
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$20.50
topped with parmesean and fresh basil
*MEATBALLS CONTAIN PORK*
|Kids Spaghetti + Meatballs
|$12.00