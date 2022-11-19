Italian
Sfoglina - Downtown
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Sfoglina is inspired by the female pasta makers of Italy — today it’s cultural icons — who carried on the tradition and the art of making pasta by hand. This craft is showcased daily in our pasta rooms. Sfoglina serves light and seasonal salads, appetizers, shareable meat and seafood entrees, and authentic, family-favorite Italian desserts. Our charming venues feature a whimsical design and timeless Italian cocktails, approachable Italian wines, and comfy patios for al fresco dining.
Location
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington, DC 20001
