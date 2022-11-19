Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Sfoglina - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Braised Beef Agnolotti
Pappardelle

Thanksgiving To-Go (Available ONLY on 11/24)

Thanksgiving Dinner for Two To-Go

Thanksgiving Dinner for Two To-Go

$190.00

Thanksgiving Dinner Contains: - Rosemary Bread w/Whipped Ricotta - Bibb Lettuce Salad - Tuscan Tomato Soup - Butternut Squash Caramelle - Turkey Dinner Plate with Sage Stuffing, Cranberry, Whipped Potato, Fagiolini, Pan Gravy - Nonna's Cookies - Fall Tartufo Dessert Special

Pasta Kits

Pasta by the Pound

Pasta by the Pound

$10.00

Our housemade fresh pasta (uncooked) available by the pound for you to prepare at home with your favorite sauce. Contains: wheat/gluten, water, egg color.

Sfoglina Signature Sauces

Sfoglina Signature Sauces

Enjoy a pint of our Sfoglina Signature Sauces for your fresh homemade pastas!

Shop

Cookbook: Cucina of Le Marche by Fabio Trabocchi

Cookbook: Cucina of Le Marche by Fabio Trabocchi

$32.00

Fabio Trabocchi offers a unique take on his native cuisine, that of the until-now-overlooked Le Marche region of Italy.

Sfoglina T-Shirt

Sfoglina T-Shirt

$19.95

Honor the pasta lover in your life with our humorous Sfoglina tees! Perfect for special occasions like birthdays and holidays.

Sfoglina Apron

Sfoglina Apron

$55.00

Hand made and imported from the Antica Stamperia Artigiana Marchi (“the old artisanal printing house”) in Santarcangelo di Romagna, Italy.

22" Rolling Pin

22" Rolling Pin

$45.00

Italian straight wood pin with two knob handles & Sfoglina branding

Mini Sauce Pots

Mini Sauce Pots

$16.00

These 8-ounce mini pots are perfect for any condiment or sauce at your own Italian Family Dinner!

Sfoglina Spritz Glasses

Sfoglina Spritz Glasses

Enjoy this set of 6 Sfoglina Spritz Glasses for your at-home tasting experience.

Sfoglina Blend Olive Oil

Sfoglina Blend Olive Oil

Sfoglina's blended Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Product of Italy

Signature Breads

Warm Rosemary Bread

Warm Rosemary Bread

$8.00

Whipped Ricotta Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Insalate

Mozzarella Bar

Mozzarella Bar

Build your own Mozzarella Platter! Select any of the mozzarella item, as well as any of the accoutrement to pair with the mozzarella.

Mozzarella Tour

Mozzarella Tour

$72.00

A Grand Tour of the Mozzarella Bar including: Burrata Burricotta Giant Buffalo Mozzarella Nonna's Artichokes Baby Plum Tomatoes Marinated Eggplant Mortadella Prosciutto San Daniele with Grilled Thin Piadina Bread (Serves 4-6)

Arugula & Artichoke Salad

Arugula & Artichoke Salad

$17.00

Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons Contains: Dairy, Black Pepper

Fabio's Chop Chop

Fabio's Chop Chop

$17.00

Crumbled Goat Cheese, Lake Garda Ham Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Pork, Legumes

Sfoglina Caesar Salad

Sfoglina Caesar Salad

$17.00

Gem Lettuce, Egg, Ricotta Salata Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Fin Fish, Black Pepper

Bibb Lettuce

Bibb Lettuce

$17.00

Apples, Gorgonzola Dolce Contains: Diary, Allium, Black Pepper

Beet Carpaccio

$17.00

Goat Cheese, Orange, Pumpkin Seeds Contains: Diary, Allium,Nuts, Black Pepper

Avocado & Spinach Leaves

Avocado & Spinach Leaves

$17.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Spicy Chilies Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Black Pepper

Antipasti / Zuppe!

Mortadella Bolognese

Mortadella Bolognese

$18.00

Grilled Thin Piadina Bread, Pesto of Pistachio Contains Allium, Gluten, Pork, Nuts, Fin Fish

Grilled Spiced Calamari

Grilled Spiced Calamari

$18.00

Almond Romesco, Charred Red Peppers Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Nuts, Black Pepper

Sauteed Foraged Mushrooms

Sauteed Foraged Mushrooms

$18.00

Cacio e Pepe Style Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Black Pepper

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Wild Gulf Shrimp, Lemon Butter, Grilled Toast Contains Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Shellfish, Alcohol

Prosciutto e Pera

$22.00

Prosciutto e Pera San Daniele Contains: Pork, Black Pepper

Roman Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Beaten Egg, Parmigiano, Lemon Zest Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Egg, Shellfish

Tuscan Tomato Soup

$16.00

Stracciatella Toast, Basil Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Soup Special

$14.00

Which Pasta are You?

Pacorini Fruti Di Mare

$48.00
Tortelloni Emilia Romagna

Tortelloni Emilia Romagna

$26.00

Prosciutto, Parmigiano, Rosemary Crema Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Pork, Nuts * Gluten-free option not available

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$28.00

Ragu Bolognese, Grana Padano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Radiatore Cacio e Pepe

Radiatore Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Sheep’s Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Black Pepper * Gluten-free option not available

Fabio's Ravioli San Leo

Fabio's Ravioli San Leo

$26.00

Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs, Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg * Gluten-free option not available

Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra

Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra

$24.00

Tomatoes, Basil Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Nonna's Meatballs Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Casarecce Vongole

Casarecce Vongole

$26.00

Littleneck Clams, Surf Clams, Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Chili Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Shellfish

Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio

Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio

$24.00Out of stock

Spicy Cherry Peppers, Parsley, Neapolitan Style Contains Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg

Fall Squash Caramelle

$26.00

Brown Butter, Sage, Toasted Walnuts Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Pork, Nuts

Braised Beef Agnolotti

Braised Beef Agnolotti

$28.00

Truffle Pesto Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish * Gluten-free option not available

Not Pasta Today?

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Ricotta Stuffed Chicken Breast

$34.00

Pepperonata, Basil Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade

7oz Grilled Branzino

$36.00

Tomato Sugo Finto, Taggiasca Olives, Preserved Lemon Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Finfish

8oz Seared Top Sirloin

$40.00

Confit Tomatoes, Grilled Mushrooms, Fresh Herbs Contains: Allium, Nightshade

Trota alla Mugnaia

$28.00

Sides

Spicy Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Tomato Sugo Finto, Ricotta Salata, Fresno Chile Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade

Cauliflower Sicilian Style

Cauliflower Sicilian Style

$12.00

Pane Frito, Pine Nuts Contains: Gluten, Nuts

Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Sugar Rush

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$22.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta for two Contains Dairy, Gluten, Pork based Gelatin, Alcohol

Nonna's Cookies

Nonna's Cookies

Out of stock

Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Crinkle, Lemon Ricotta Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake

Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake

$16.00

Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts

Sfoglina Tiramisu

Sfoglina Tiramisu

$13.00

Mascarpone, Coffee-Soaked Sponge, Cocoa Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Pork Based Gelatin, Alcohol *Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.

Cannoli Cake!

Cannoli Cake!

$16.00

Vanilla Buttermilk Cake, Honey Ricotta Cream, Mandarin Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Pork Based Gelatin

Kids Cookie Bag

$4.00

Little Italians

Buffalo Mozzarella

Buffalo Mozzarella

Salt, Pepper

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

Salt, Pepper

Half Avocado

Half Avocado

$4.00

Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper

Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Salt, Pepper

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Salt, Pepper

Tagliatelle Alfredo

Tagliatelle Alfredo

$16.00

Butter, Parmigiano

Tortelloni

Tortelloni

$16.00

Prosciutto, Parmigiano, Crema

Margherita Pinsa

Margherita Pinsa

$16.00

Roasted Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella

Kid's Spaghetti Tomato Basil

Kid's Spaghetti Tomato Basil

$14.00

Tomato, Basil

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Nonna's Meatballs, Parmigiano

Water & Soda

Acqua Panna 750mL

$7.00
Acqua Panna Still Water, 1L

Acqua Panna Still Water, 1L

$4.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water, 1L

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water, 1L

$4.50
Coca Cola (200mL Bottle)

Coca Cola (200mL Bottle)

$2.50
Diet Coke (200mL Bottle)

Diet Coke (200mL Bottle)

$2.50
Sprite (200mL Bottle)

Sprite (200mL Bottle)

$2.50
Fever Tree Sodas (200mL Bottle)

Fever Tree Sodas (200mL Bottle)

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sfoglina is inspired by the female pasta makers of Italy — today it’s cultural icons — who carried on the tradition and the art of making pasta by hand. This craft is showcased daily in our pasta rooms. Sfoglina serves light and seasonal salads, appetizers, shareable meat and seafood entrees, and authentic, family-favorite Italian desserts. Our charming venues feature a whimsical design and timeless Italian cocktails, approachable Italian wines, and comfy patios for al fresco dining.

Location

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Sfoglina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Piccolina da Centrolina
orange starNo Reviews
963 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Centrolina Market
orange starNo Reviews
974 palmer alley washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Centrolina
orange starNo Reviews
974 Palmer Alley WASHINGTON, DC 20268
View restaurantnext
Officina Cafe - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1615 L Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
465 K Street NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
KAZ Sushi Bistro
orange star4.4 • 4,415
1915 I St NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Tiger Fork - 922 N St (rear) NW
orange star4.6 • 3,466
922 N St (rear) NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - 19th & L
orange star4.6 • 2,090
1105 1/2 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston