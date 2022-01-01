Fish and chips in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fish and chips
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Fish and Chips
|$24.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Eleanor DC
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
old bay fries, hushpuppies, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, slaw
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Mushy Peas, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Grocery
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington
|Wagyu Burger -
|$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
|Corn "Elote Locos" -
|$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
|East Side Brisket -
|$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Fish and Chips
|$20.00
3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Stone Burger
|$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
|Eggless Caesar Salad
|$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
|Chicken Wings
|$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
**Made with Bacon Fat**
Comes 5 to an order.
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari
|$15.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Double Patty Cheeseburger
|$18.00
double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
London Curry House
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Fish & Chips with Curry Sauce
|$17.00