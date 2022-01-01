Fish and chips in Washington

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$24.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Eleanor DC

100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
old bay fries, hushpuppies, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, slaw
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.00
Mushy Peas, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Grocery

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wagyu Burger -$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
Corn "Elote Locos" -$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
East Side Brisket -$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$20.00
3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone Burger$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
Eggless Caesar Salad$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
Chicken Wings$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hushpuppies$10.00
**Made with Bacon Fat**
Comes 5 to an order.
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari$15.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
Double Patty Cheeseburger$18.00
double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
London Curry House

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips with Curry Sauce$17.00
