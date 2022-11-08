- Home
- Boundary Stone Public House
1,932 Reviews
$$
116 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington DC, DC 20001
Order Again
Popular Items
House Cocktails
Soup & Sandwich
1 can of Busch Light 1 shot of Mellow Corn
Old Fashioned on Draft
bourbon, orange bitters, simple syrup, delicious
Manhattan on Draft
Bonded Old Overholt, Dolin Rouge, Punta Mes, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters. On Draft Rocks or Up.
Dragged Through the Garden
Grey Goose Woodermelon & Basil, lemon juice, triple syrup, herbal bitters & soda water.
Smoky Margarita
Altos Blanco tequila, Banhez Espadin mezcal, lime, agave
43 Degrees Again
Licor 43, orange juice, lemon juice, soda water. The heavy creamy vanilla notes of the Spanish Licor 43 combined with citrus gives this drink the duality that this Spring weather has been given us. Kinda like and orange crush, this drink will have you itching for summer weather on a dock bar.
Pink Diablo
Tullamore Dew, Giffard grenadine, fresh lime juice. This pretty little thing packs a punch, but hides it well. Equally sweet and tart.
50/50 Martini
Bluecoat Gin / vermouth
Old Pal
Rye, Campari, Dolin Dry | like a Boulevardier, but better
Hot Toddy
Classic! Bourbon, Honey, Lemon, Hot Water, Clove, and Star Anise.
Drafts
Guinness
Stout / 4.9%
DC Brau Bear Claw
Pastry Stout / DC Brau / DC / 12.2% / 10oz. 2ND PLACE IN THE BATTLE OF THE BARREL AGED BEERS! Pastry stout aged 2 years in undisclosed "special, sloshy" bourbon barrels with honey, brown sugar, lactose, coffee, chocolate, and marshmallows.
El Trono
Pale Lager/Dewey Beer Co./DE/4.5%/16oz Simple, clean, and unfiltered.
Other Half Ivy City Lager
Helles Lager / Other Half Brewing/ DC / 4.6% Styled on slightly maltier Eastern European golden lagers and hopped with classic Styrian Golding hops with just enough bitterness to balance it all out.
Denizen's Big Red Norm
Red Ale / Denizen's Brewing Co. / MD / 6.5% / 16oz Notes of bread and toffee are prominent throughout, backed by heavy late additions of a blend of American and New Zealand hops that add flavors of pine and blackberry.
Right Proper Raised by Wolves Pale Ale
Pale Ale / Right Proper / DC / 5.0% rich flavors and aromas of hops rather than bitterness. This beer has aromas reminiscent of lush tropical, citrus and stone fruits with a juicy body you can sink your teeth into.
Atlas Dance of Days
Pale Ale / Atlas Brew Works / DC / 5.7%
Corruption IPA
IPA / 6.5%
Port City Optimal Wit
Belgian Style White Ale / Port City / VA / 4.9% Crisp and citrusy with classic subtle peppery finish. It tastes like Sunshine and Happiness!
Red
Camp Cabernet Sauvignon
2018 Sonoma County Camp Wines were created by the Hobo Wine Co. in 2011 to showcase the quality and value of Sonoma County wine. We work with top growers and vineyard managers in very high quality and responsibly farmed, though lesser known, vineyards throughout Sonoma County to produce delicious, approachable, and affordable wines
Bench Pinot Noir
2019 Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast The wine is a medium ruby with a nose dominated by ripe wild strawberry and rose petal, and layered with soft scents of tea leaf, balsa wood, and cardamom. The palate is ripe in the mouth and filled with lush red cherry and strawberry, with traces of cured meat and white pepper in the mid-palate. The finish has mouthwatering acidity and medium tannin.
MDZ Malbec
Hand harvested grapes with minimal intervention, this wine is smooth and full-bodied with notes of dark fruit, blackberry, and mocha.
White
Blue Quail Sauvignon Blanc
2020 Potter Valley Mendocino County bright and refreshing with ripe honeydew melon upfront balanced by a crisp acidity that sings off the palette. Zippy green apple, tart citrus, flint, and smoke on the nose. The palate is rich, textured, and fruity with lots of fresh acidity.
Folk Machine White Light California White Blend
2019 White Blend The 5th vintage of White Light continues to be fun, easy drinking, summery, and affordable. Our goals have stayed the same - bottle something fresh with acid and some mineral and retain that sort of salty, briny character that the Tocai Friulano has, but tone it down with the fruit and aromatics of Riesling and Verdelho. This is pretty much what you will find in the bottle with added leaness from the Sauvignon Blanc.
Bubbles
Desserts
Specials
Entrees
Steak Frites
Classic Steak Frites with Chimichurri sauce. Local 8oz dry aged NY strip from Roseda Farms (Monktown, Maryland). House cut french fries. House made Ketchup.
Beer Battered Fish n Chips
Bush Light beer battered Alaskan Cod with house cut fries and house made tartar sauce.
Butternut Squash and Leek Quiche
Butternut squash, leek, and Grana Padano in a savory egg custard cooked in a pie crust served with a mixed green salad
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, onions, carrots, celery, leeks, peas, potatoes, all under a delicious flaky puff pastry crust
Salads & Soups
Eggless Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, eggless caesar dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, and anchovies
House Salad
Mixed green salad with heirloom cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, and cucumbers all tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.
Soup of the Day
Roasted Butternut squash and apple soup with a hint of jalapeno blended to perfection. Topped with crispy shallots.
Snacks/Apps
Deviled Eggs
*Rotating* Please ask your server or bartender for todays flavor.
Mozzarella Sticks
XL mozzarella sticks and housemade marinara
Hummus
Toasted rustic bread crostini, vegetable crudité, olive oil, and paprika
pulled pork sliders
Slow cooked pulled pork tossed in whisky BBQ sauce, topped with cabbage slaw, and crispy jalapeños. Served on three toasted potato slider buns.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
sprouts, romesco sauce, Grana Padano, squeeze lemon
French Green Beans
butter, garlic, shallots
Chicken Wings
your choice of our famous Honey-Hot sauce, whiskey BBQ, or garlic habanero sauce. Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.
Seitan Wings
Vegetarian version of our wings with your choice of our famous Honey-Hot sauce, whiskey BBQ, or garlic habanero sauce. Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing. *can be made Vegan with regular hot sauce*
French Fries
twice fried and served with house made ketchup
Sweet Potato Fries
Potato Chips
House made potato chips. Get them Plain or seasoned with old bay or BBQ dry rub.
Sandwiches
Honey Hot Chicken
Our famous fried Honey-Hot chicken sandwich with bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, and pickles.
Stone Burger
OG Boundary Stone Burger! Seven Hills Farm's beef patty, bacon jam, pickled red beet, bleu cheese crumbles, and grilled onions all burgers are cooked "medium-well", unless otherwise specified.
Build Your Own Burger
Seven Hills Farm's beef patty with lettuce and tomato. Add additional fixins to create your own masterpiece!
Veggie Burger
A quinoa & garbanzo patty, lettuce, cucumber, pickled red onion, and basil & tarragon mayo
Honey Hot Seitan Sandwich
Vegetarian version of our Honey-Hot chicken sandwich.
Ruben
house-made thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and house-made 1000 Island dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread
Kids Menu (if you're old enough to drink you're too old for this menu)
Chicken Tenders
House cut chicken tenders served with choice of fries, green beans or Brussels sprouts
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with choice of fries, green beans or Brussels sprouts
Grilled Cheese
White bread, cheddar cheese with choice of fries, green beans or Brussels sprouts
Kids Burger
Seven Hills Farm patty
N/A Beverages
Hoodies
Green Hoodie
Next level mid weight Hoodies in Royal / Black / Green with Boundary Stone Patch Logo & DC flag embroidery. Limited supply!
Black Hoodie
Next level mid weight Hoodies in Royal / Black / Green with Boundary Stone Patch Logo & DC flag embroidery. Limited supply!
Royal Hoodie
Next level mid weight Hoodies in Royal / Black / Green with Boundary Stone Patch Logo & DC flag embroidery. Limited supply!
Hats
10th Anniversary Goodies!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
We have add a 20% Srv Charge to all orders which will be added to our Employee Fund.
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20001