Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Boundary Stone Public House

1,932 Reviews

$$

116 Rhode Island Ave NW

Washington DC, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Hot Chicken
Build Your Own Burger
Stone Burger

House Cocktails

Soup & Sandwich

Soup & Sandwich

$9.00

1 can of Busch Light 1 shot of Mellow Corn

Old Fashioned on Draft

Old Fashioned on Draft

$10.00

bourbon, orange bitters, simple syrup, delicious

Manhattan on Draft

Manhattan on Draft

$11.00

Bonded Old Overholt, Dolin Rouge, Punta Mes, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters. On Draft Rocks or Up.

Dragged Through the Garden

Dragged Through the Garden

$11.00

Grey Goose Woodermelon & Basil, lemon juice, triple syrup, herbal bitters & soda water.

Smoky Margarita

Smoky Margarita

$10.00

Altos Blanco tequila, Banhez Espadin mezcal, lime, agave

43 Degrees Again

43 Degrees Again

$11.00

Licor 43, orange juice, lemon juice, soda water. The heavy creamy vanilla notes of the Spanish Licor 43 combined with citrus gives this drink the duality that this Spring weather has been given us. Kinda like and orange crush, this drink will have you itching for summer weather on a dock bar.

Pink Diablo

Pink Diablo

$12.00

Tullamore Dew, Giffard grenadine, fresh lime juice. This pretty little thing packs a punch, but hides it well. Equally sweet and tart.

50/50 Martini

50/50 Martini

$10.00

Bluecoat Gin / vermouth

Old Pal

Old Pal

$12.00

Rye, Campari, Dolin Dry | like a Boulevardier, but better

Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Classic! Bourbon, Honey, Lemon, Hot Water, Clove, and Star Anise.

Drafts

Guinness

Guinness

$9.00

Stout / 4.9%

DC Brau Bear Claw

$12.00

Pastry Stout / DC Brau / DC / 12.2% / 10oz. 2ND PLACE IN THE BATTLE OF THE BARREL AGED BEERS! Pastry stout aged 2 years in undisclosed "special, sloshy" bourbon barrels with honey, brown sugar, lactose, coffee, chocolate, and marshmallows.

El Trono

El Trono

$7.00

Pale Lager/Dewey Beer Co./DE/4.5%/16oz Simple, clean, and unfiltered.

Other Half Ivy City Lager

$8.00

Helles Lager / Other Half Brewing/ DC / 4.6% Styled on slightly maltier Eastern European golden lagers and hopped with classic Styrian Golding hops with just enough bitterness to balance it all out.

Denizen's Big Red Norm

Denizen's Big Red Norm

$8.00

Red Ale / Denizen's Brewing Co. / MD / 6.5% / 16oz Notes of bread and toffee are prominent throughout, backed by heavy late additions of a blend of American and New Zealand hops that add flavors of pine and blackberry.

Right Proper Raised by Wolves Pale Ale

Right Proper Raised by Wolves Pale Ale

$8.00

Pale Ale / Right Proper / DC / 5.0% rich flavors and aromas of hops rather than bitterness. This beer has aromas reminiscent of lush tropical, citrus and stone fruits with a juicy body you can sink your teeth into.

Atlas Dance of Days

Atlas Dance of Days

$8.00Out of stock

Pale Ale / Atlas Brew Works / DC / 5.7%

Corruption IPA

Corruption IPA

$8.00

IPA / 6.5%

Port City Optimal Wit

Port City Optimal Wit

$8.00

Belgian Style White Ale / Port City / VA / 4.9% Crisp and citrusy with classic subtle peppery finish. It tastes like Sunshine and Happiness!

Red

Camp Cabernet Sauvignon

Camp Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

2018 Sonoma County Camp Wines were created by the Hobo Wine Co. in 2011 to showcase the quality and value of Sonoma County wine. We work with top growers and vineyard managers in very high quality and responsibly farmed, though lesser known, vineyards throughout Sonoma County to produce delicious, approachable, and affordable wines

Bench Pinot Noir

Bench Pinot Noir

$11.00+

2019 Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast The wine is a medium ruby with a nose dominated by ripe wild strawberry and rose petal, and layered with soft scents of tea leaf, balsa wood, and cardamom. The palate is ripe in the mouth and filled with lush red cherry and strawberry, with traces of cured meat and white pepper in the mid-palate. The finish has mouthwatering acidity and medium tannin.

MDZ Malbec

MDZ Malbec

$11.00

Hand harvested grapes with minimal intervention, this wine is smooth and full-bodied with notes of dark fruit, blackberry, and mocha.

White

Blue Quail Sauvignon Blanc

Blue Quail Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

2020 Potter Valley Mendocino County bright and refreshing with ripe honeydew melon upfront balanced by a crisp acidity that sings off the palette. Zippy green apple, tart citrus, flint, and smoke on the nose. The palate is rich, textured, and fruity with lots of fresh acidity.

Folk Machine White Light California White Blend

Folk Machine White Light California White Blend

$11.00+

2019 White Blend The 5th vintage of White Light continues to be fun, easy drinking, summery, and affordable. Our goals have stayed the same - bottle something fresh with acid and some mineral and retain that sort of salty, briny character that the Tocai Friulano has, but tone it down with the fruit and aromatics of Riesling and Verdelho. This is pretty much what you will find in the bottle with added leaness from the Sauvignon Blanc.

Bubbles

$11.00

Desserts

Seasonal Cobbler

Seasonal Cobbler

$10.00

Seasonal fruit atop a warm crust. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Flavor: Apple

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Specials

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Pan fried 4oz Crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and Chipotle aioli all on a toasted potato roll.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00Out of stock

9" Sub

Entrees

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$26.00

Classic Steak Frites with Chimichurri sauce. Local 8oz dry aged NY strip from Roseda Farms (Monktown, Maryland). House cut french fries. House made Ketchup.

Beer Battered Fish n Chips

Beer Battered Fish n Chips

$19.00

Bush Light beer battered Alaskan Cod with house cut fries and house made tartar sauce.

Butternut Squash and Leek Quiche

Butternut Squash and Leek Quiche

$15.00

Butternut squash, leek, and Grana Padano in a savory egg custard cooked in a pie crust served with a mixed green salad

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Chicken, onions, carrots, celery, leeks, peas, potatoes, all under a delicious flaky puff pastry crust

Salads & Soups

Eggless Caesar Salad

Eggless Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, eggless caesar dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, and anchovies

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed green salad with heirloom cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, and cucumbers all tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Roasted Butternut squash and apple soup with a hint of jalapeno blended to perfection. Topped with crispy shallots.

Snacks/Apps

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

*Rotating* Please ask your server or bartender for todays flavor.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

XL mozzarella sticks and housemade marinara

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

Toasted rustic bread crostini, vegetable crudité, olive oil, and paprika

pulled pork sliders

pulled pork sliders

$13.00

Slow cooked pulled pork tossed in whisky BBQ sauce, topped with cabbage slaw, and crispy jalapeños. Served on three toasted potato slider buns.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

sprouts, romesco sauce, Grana Padano, squeeze lemon

French Green Beans

French Green Beans

$9.00

butter, garlic, shallots

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

your choice of our famous Honey-Hot sauce, whiskey BBQ, or garlic habanero sauce. Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.

Seitan Wings

Seitan Wings

$13.00

Vegetarian version of our wings with your choice of our famous Honey-Hot sauce, whiskey BBQ, or garlic habanero sauce. Served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing. *can be made Vegan with regular hot sauce*

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

twice fried and served with house made ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$7.00

House made potato chips. Get them Plain or seasoned with old bay or BBQ dry rub.

Sandwiches

Honey Hot Chicken

Honey Hot Chicken

$12.00

Our famous fried Honey-Hot chicken sandwich with bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, and pickles.

Stone Burger

Stone Burger

$13.00

OG Boundary Stone Burger! Seven Hills Farm's beef patty, bacon jam, pickled red beet, bleu cheese crumbles, and grilled onions all burgers are cooked "medium-well", unless otherwise specified.

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.00

Seven Hills Farm's beef patty with lettuce and tomato. Add additional fixins to create your own masterpiece!

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.00

A quinoa & garbanzo patty, lettuce, cucumber, pickled red onion, and basil & tarragon mayo

Honey Hot Seitan Sandwich

Honey Hot Seitan Sandwich

$11.00

Vegetarian version of our Honey-Hot chicken sandwich.

Ruben

Ruben

$16.00

house-made thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and house-made 1000 Island dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread

Kids Menu (if you're old enough to drink you're too old for this menu)

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

House cut chicken tenders served with choice of fries, green beans or Brussels sprouts

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla with choice of fries, green beans or Brussels sprouts

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread, cheddar cheese with choice of fries, green beans or Brussels sprouts

Kids Burger

$8.00

Seven Hills Farm patty

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coldbrew Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Club Soda

Hoodies

Next level mid weight Hoodies in Royal / Black / Green with Boundary Stone Patch Logo & DC flag embroidery. Limited supply!
Green Hoodie

Green Hoodie

$75.00

Next level mid weight Hoodies in Royal / Black / Green with Boundary Stone Patch Logo & DC flag embroidery. Limited supply!

Black Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$75.00

Next level mid weight Hoodies in Royal / Black / Green with Boundary Stone Patch Logo & DC flag embroidery. Limited supply!

Royal Hoodie

Royal Hoodie

$75.00

Next level mid weight Hoodies in Royal / Black / Green with Boundary Stone Patch Logo & DC flag embroidery. Limited supply!

Hats

Boundary Beanie

Boundary Beanie

$25.00

ROYAL/NAVY/BLACK/IVORY/ARMY GREEN/FOREST GREEN One size fits all / very limited supply!

Trucker Patch Hat

Trucker Patch Hat

$25.00

9fifty Classic Trucker SnapBack with a Boundary Stone logo Patch. Deep Navy. One size fits all.

10th Anniversary Goodies!

BOTTLE Boundary Stone 10 Year Anniversary Single Barrel Hughes Brothers "Belle Of Bedford" Rye

BOTTLE Boundary Stone 10 Year Anniversary Single Barrel Hughes Brothers "Belle Of Bedford" Rye

$110.00

Single Barrel. Hand selected for our 10 year Anniversary. 58.2% Distilled 2/2012, Bottled 6/2021

10th Anniversary Ringer Tee

10th Anniversary Ringer Tee

$25.00

T-Shirts

Boundary Stone GRAY/RED

Boundary Stone GRAY/RED

$20.00Out of stock
Boundary Stone BLACK./OAT

Boundary Stone BLACK./OAT

$20.00Out of stock
10th Anniversary Ringer Tee

10th Anniversary Ringer Tee

$25.00
Stone Birds Tee

Stone Birds Tee

$25.00
Bush Tee

Bush Tee

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We have add a 20% Srv Charge to all orders which will be added to our Employee Fund.

Website

Location

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Boundary Stone image
Boundary Stone image
Boundary Stone image

Similar restaurants in your area

établi - 84 T ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
84 T ST NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Red Hen
orange star4.2 • 2,130
1822 1st Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Roy Boys
orange star4.4 • 3,084
2108 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
801 Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.2 • 796
801 Florida Avenue NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Pub & The People
orange star4.6 • 1,184
1648 North Capitol St. NW Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington DC

The Red Hen
orange star4.2 • 2,130
1822 1st Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Pub & The People
orange star4.6 • 1,184
1648 North Capitol St. NW Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington DC
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston