Boundary Stone Public House

Folk Machine White Light California White Blend

2019 White Blend The 5th vintage of White Light continues to be fun, easy drinking, summery, and affordable. Our goals have stayed the same - bottle something fresh with acid and some mineral and retain that sort of salty, briny character that the Tocai Friulano has, but tone it down with the fruit and aromatics of Riesling and Verdelho. This is pretty much what you will find in the bottle with added leaness from the Sauvignon Blanc.