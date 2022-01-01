Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

The Red Hen

2,130 Reviews

$$

1822 1st Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Snap Backs $30

Blue Snap Back

$30.00

Grey Snap Back

$30.00

Beanies $35

Grey Beanie

$35.00

Green Beanie

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

• A food purchase must accompany all alcohol orders for both takeout and delivery.

Website

Location

1822 1st Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
The Red Hen image
The Red Hen image
The Red Hen image
The Red Hen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boundary Stone Public House
orange star4.4 • 1,932
116 Rhode Island Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
établi - 84 T ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
84 T ST NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Roy Boys
orange star4.4 • 3,084
2108 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Negril Eatery - DC
orange star4.5 • 4,599
2301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
801 Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.2 • 796
801 Florida Avenue NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Pub & The People
orange star4.6 • 1,184
1648 North Capitol St. NW Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Boundary Stone Public House
orange star4.4 • 1,932
116 Rhode Island Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Pub & The People
orange star4.6 • 1,184
1648 North Capitol St. NW Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston