Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Pub & The People

1,184 Reviews

$$

1648 North Capitol St. NW

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Heidi
Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy Fries

LIQUOR

NO MAKE

Barr Hill

$10.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$11.00

Blue Coat

$9.00

Blue Coat Barrel Aged

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Botanist

$10.00

Catoctin Creek

$8.00

District Made Gin

$8.00

Few American

$10.00

GIN LANE VICTORIA PINK

$9.00

Gin Mare

$9.00

Gin Mare Capri

$10.00

Gray Whale

$9.00

Green Hat

$8.00

Green Hat Navy

$8.00

Hat Trick Barrel Aged Gin

$10.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$8.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Nolet's

$11.00

Perry's Tot

$9.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Rail Gin

$7.00

Scapegrace

$9.00

St. George Terroir

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Blackwell

$8.00

Brugal Anejo

$7.00

Brugal Especial

$7.00

Bacoo 12yr

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Chacho

$8.00

Chacho Barrel Aged

$8.00

Cotton & Reed PX

$8.00

Cotton & Reed White

$8.00

Don Pancho 8yr

$8.00

El Dorado 8yr

$8.00

Flor de Cana Anejo

$7.00

Flor de Cana Seco

$7.00

Grind Rum

$8.00

Hamilton Pot Still

$8.00

Koloa

$8.00

La Favorite Ambre

$8.00

La Favorite Blanc

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Rail Rum

$7.00

Selvarey

$8.00

Thrashers

$7.00

Zacapa Edicion Negra

$12.00

Zacapa Solera 23

$12.00

Vitae Golden

$9.00

Altos Silver

$8.00

Balcazar Mezcal

$11.00

Banhez Mezcal

$8.00

Cantera Negra

$10.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Chacho

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$12.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Fidencio Mezcal

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Libelula

$8.00

Maximo Mezcal

$9.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$13.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin

$12.00

Milagro

$9.00

Montelobos

$10.00

Organic Reposado #2

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Quiereme Mezcal

$14.00

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$15.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$12.00

Bib & Tucker 11yr

$20.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$9.00

High West Prarie

$10.00

IW Harper

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny Drum

$8.00Out of stock

Knob Creek

$11.00

KO Distiller's Reserve Bourbon

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Michter's Bourbon

$12.00

Noah's Mill

$12.00

Old Grand-dad

$8.00

One-Eight Bourbon

$11.00

Redemption Bourbon

$10.00

Rowan's Creek

$9.00

Traverse City

$9.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$10.00

Van Winkle 10yr

$25.00

Van Winkle 12yr Lot B

$35.00

Weller Antique 107

$24.00

Weller Special Reserve

$20.00

Widow Jane Bourbon

$14.00

Willet Pot Still

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Brenne Fr. Single Malt

$15.00

Clontarf

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dickel #12

$9.00

Dickel #8

$9.00

Fireball / FuegoPelota

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00Out of stock

Jameson Caskmates

$10.00Out of stock

Mellow Corn

$8.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$11.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$15.00

Peaky Blinders

$8.00

Pearse Founder's Choice

$11.00

Rail Whiskey

$5.00

Redbreast 15yr

$20.00

Redwood Empire - Monarch

$10.00

Roe & Co

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Slaine

$9.00

Stranahan's

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

VA Highland Malt - Cider

$13.00

VA HM - Chard

$13.00

VA HM - Port

$13.00

VA HM Brewer

$13.00

1776 RYE

$8.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$17.00

Black Maple Hill Rye

$20.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Catoctin Rye

$12.00

CC Ragnarok

$20.00

Crown Royal Rye

$9.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Few Rye

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$13.00

KO Bare Knuckle Rye

$9.00

Masterson's Rye

$15.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

One-Eight Rye

$9.00

Pikesville Rye

$15.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Sagamore Double Oak

$15.00

Sagamore Moscatel

$13.00

Sagamore Original

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$15.00

WhistlePig 12 YR OW

$19.00Out of stock

Widow Jane Rye

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$10.00

Akashi

$10.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$15.00

Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$15.00

Balvenie 14yr Carrib. Csk

$17.00

Compass Box Flaming Heart

$24.00

Compass Box Spice Tree

$14.00

Copper Dog

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Glenmo 10yr

$13.00

Glenmo Astar

$22.00

Glenmo La Santa 12yr

$12.00

Glenmo Quinta Port

$13.00

Hibiki

$18.00

High West Campfire

$15.00

J Walker Black

$12.00

J Walker Blue

$32.00

J Walker Red

$10.00

Komagatake

$24.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$20.00

Laphroig 10yr

$12.00

Laphroig Triplewood

$17.00

Loch Lamond

$10.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Macallan 18yr

$28.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Oban 14yr

$18.00

Smokehead

$11.00

Talisker 10yr

$15.00

Talisker Storm

$16.00

Cocktails

A Page on Avery

$13.00

George Dickel No. 8 Whiskey, Pineapple, Lemon, Honey, Blackwell Rum, Tabasco Jalapeno

American Mule

$10.00

Ango-Saxon

$12.00

Mellow Corn Kentucky Whiskey, Mt. Etna Amaro, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bobby Walnuts

$14.00

Chacho Old Fashioned (Spitting Llama / Fiery Alpaca)

$12.00

Barrel Aged Chacho Arguardiente en Fuego, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters

Cicadian Rythms

$13.00Out of stock

Cucumber Smash

$14.00

Dali Parton

$13.00Out of stock

Chacho Aguardiente en Fuego, George Dickel #8, Pineapple, Lemon, Honey, Hot Sauce

El Amor Prohibido

$13.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Passionfruit Puree, Fresno Pepper, Ginger

Espresso Martini

$14.00

House Old Fashioned

$12.00

In-House Barrel-Aged

$13.00Out of stock

Four Roses Old Fashioned

La Sagrada Familia

$13.00

Ivy City Gin, Aperol, Grapefruit, Lime, Green Charteuse

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Maryland Mule

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Montenegroni

$13.00

Ivy City Gin, Mt. Etna Amaro, Aperol

Naked & Famous

$14.00

Ol' Freckles

$12.00

Remember the Maine

$14.00

Rhu-Barbara Ann

$13.00Out of stock

Rouge and Rosemary

$12.00

Rosemary-Infused Vodka, Grapefruit, Honey, Lemon

Ruth Bourbon Ginsburg

$13.00

Redemption Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Caraway, Coriander, White Pepper, Lemon

Sazerac

$13.00

Redemption Rye, Grand Marnier, Peychaud’s Bitters, Absinthe Rinse

Smokey Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Maximo Mezcal, Grand Marnier, Pineapple, Lime

Spicy Paloma

$12.00

Jalapeno-Infused Altos Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime, Simple Syrup

Stackin' Sats

$14.00

You can Tell me, I'm a Doctor

$13.00

The Jason Bateman

$9.00

The Drew Barrymore

$9.00

The Kendrick Lamar

$9.00

WINE

Chandon Rose Glass

$14.00

Chandon Brut Glass

$14.00

Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Italy

Sprezza Can

$8.00

Vero Spritz Rosso

NO MAKE

House Champagne Glass

$10.00

HH Red Wine

$6.00

Chandon Bottle

$48.00

La Petite PINOT NOIR BTL

$34.00

CA, 2018

ALTOS DEL PLATA MALBEC BTL

$34.00

Argentina, 2018

MERF CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$36.00

Columbia Valley, WA 2016

ANGELINI PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$34.00

Italy, 2019

FOUR VINES CHARDONNAY, UNOAKED BTL

$34.00

CA, 2018

La Petite SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$36.00

New Zealand, 2019

JULIETTE STILL ROSE BTL

$36.00

Spain, 2019

CHANDON SPARKLING ROSE BTL

$48.00

CHANDON BRUT BTL

$48.00

PROSECCO BTL

$42.00

Italy

Feudo Maccari Rose BTL

$40.00

Alpha Estate Sauv Blanc BTL

$48.00

Ultreia Saint Jacques BTL

$48.00

NA BEV

CLUB SODA

$2.00

TONIC

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$5.00

FRESHLY SQUEEZED OJ

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

Alchemist Cold Coffee

$6.00

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

VIRGIN HOT COCOA

$5.00

Refill

BY THE BOTTLE/PGS

Civic Vodka Btl

$25.00

Tito's Btl

$29.00

Smirnoff Btl

$14.00

Rocktown Btl

$15.00

Nolets Btl

$40.00

Ivy City Gin

$37.00

Green Hat Gin

$38.00

Cotton & Reed White Btl

$30.00

Captain Morgan Btl

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco Btl

$50.00

Altos Silver Btl

$30.00

Milagro Silver Btl

$40.00

Del Maguey Vida

$40.00

Maximo Btl

$37.00

Casa Noble Anejo Btl

$50.00

Hennessy Vs Btl

$69.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Btl

$40.00

Hennessy Priv Btl

$90.00

Bulleitt Brbn Btl

$40.00

Four Roses Btl

$28.00

Old Grandad Btl

$25.00

Rowan's Creek Btl

$45.00

Angel's Envy Brbn Btl

$60.00

Redemption Brbn Btl

$30.00

Buffalo Trace Brbn Btl

$37.00

Blanton's Brbn Btl

$90.00

Bulleit Rye Btl

$40.00

High West Dbl Rye

$39.00

Old Overholt Btl

$25.00

Redemption Rye Btl

$30.00

James Pepper 1776 Rye

$40.00

Ardbeg 10 yr Btl

$65.00

Akashi Btl

$40.00

Sagamore Rye Btl

$40.00

Sagamore Cask Strength Btl

$70.00

Redwood Empire Whiskey Btl

$35.00

Kaiyo Btl

$100.00Out of stock

George Dickel Btl

$25.00

Jameson Btl

$40.00

Tullamore Dew Btl

$30.00

Peaky Blinders Btl

$20.00

Slane Btl

$30.00

Roe & Co Btl

$30.00

Averna Amaro Btl

$45.00

Fernet Branca Btl

$35.00

Yzaguirre

$25.00

Chacho Btl

$30.00

Campari

$40.00

Aperol

$35.00

TO GO DRINK/KITS

CHANDON BTL

$22.00

CHANDON ROSE BTL

$22.00

WINE BTL

$14.00

MULE KIT SMIRNOFF

$25.00

MULE KIT TITOS

$35.00

BLOODY MARY KIT

$25.00

APEROL SPRITZ KIT

$45.00

GRAPEFRUIT BEERMOSA KIT

$22.00

MIMOSA KIT

$20.00

DINNER

Baby Arugula Salad

Baby Arugula Salad

$11.00

Fried Goat Cheese, Shallots, Piquillo Peppers, Guinness Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceburg Lettuce, Candied Bacon, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & Avocado Ranch Dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Iceberg, Cucumbers & Tomatoes & Avocado Ranch.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00
Grilled Hot Wings

Grilled Hot Wings

$12.00

Crystal Hot Sauce, Butter and Blue Cheese

Mango Habanero Wings

Mango Habanero Wings

$12.00

Habanero Peppers, Onion, Garlic, Cilantro, Mango-Ranch Dressing

Crispy Fries

$5.00

House-Made!

Shishito Peppers

$5.00

Sake, Soy Sauce, Togarashi (V)

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Spinach Dip

$11.00Out of stock

Melted Parmesan, Cheddar, and Gruyere. Toasted Crostini.

Tempura Cauliflower

Tempura Cauliflower

$12.00

Hoisin-Sriracha Sauce & Ginger/Sesame Emulsion (V)

Broccolini

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Mustard Seed Vinaigrette (V)

Japanese Eggplant

$11.00

Tomato Jam, Garlic Yogurt, Sherry-Honey Glaze

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$11.00

Pasta Rigatoni, Gruyere, Parmesan, and Cheddar Cheese, Citrus Bread Crumbs, (V)

The Heidi

The Heidi

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Smoked Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli. Served with Fries.

Beef Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, Pickles, Bacon, BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.

Seasoned Black Bean Rice Burger

Seasoned Black Bean Rice Burger

$14.00

Salsa Verde, Pickles, Gruyere, Buttercrunch Lettuce, Pickled Fresno, & Mole Aioli. Served with Fries. (V)

Cubano

Cubano

$15.00

Serrano Ham, Pork Loin Roast, Gruyere, Dijon, Ciabatta

Marinated BBQ Pork

Marinated BBQ Pork

$15.00

Marinated Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Kaiser Roll

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Corned Beef, House Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Rye Bread

Steak Entree

Steak Entree

$25.00

8oz Steak with Garlic-Ginger Sauce. Served with House-made potato cake: scallions, cheddar, red pepper, sour cream, basil oil. (Sauce contains soy.)

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$24.00

Ginger, Chili, Garlic, Sweet Soy Glaze. Served with Steamed Pineapple Rice and Sauteed Broccolini

Shrimp Diablo Linguine

Shrimp Diablo Linguine

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Tomato, Garlic, Spices, Parmesan, Crostini.

Add Fried Chicken

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Guac

$1.00

Extra Chipotle Aioli OTS

Extra Garlic Aioli OTS

Side of Mayo

Gazpacho Bowl

$8.00Out of stock
Grilled Curry Wings

Grilled Curry Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Yogurt Brine, Cilantro Cumin Hot Sauce & Garlic Yogurt

Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries

$11.00
Tofu Korma

Tofu Korma

$11.00Out of stock

Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro & Korma Aioli (aioli contains nuts)

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Half Chicken, Corn, Mushrooms, Peas, Bacon & Chicken Jus

DESSERT

Ice Cream

$3.00

Apple Crumble

$7.00

Brown Butter Baked Apples with Cinnamon Crumble and Vanilla ice Cream

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Rich and creamy like cheesecake, with a hint of lime. Graham Cracker Crust, Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sauce.

Corn Waffle & Mellow Corn Ice Cream

Corn Waffle & Mellow Corn Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Cornbread Waffle, Sour Cherry Preserves & Brown Sugar Vermouth Ice Cream

Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Chai Pudding

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Laid back vibe, featuring fancy fire pits, table top heaters, hot cocktails and warm staff.

Website

Location

1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
The Pub & The People image
The Pub & The People image
The Pub & The People image
The Pub & The People image

Similar restaurants in your area

All-Purpose - Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
1250 9th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
orange star4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Tall Boy
orange starNo Reviews
1239 9th St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Electric Cool-Aid
orange star5.0 • 9
512 Rhode Island Ave Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Eleanor DC - 100 Florida Ave NE
orange star4.3 • 896
100 Florida Ave NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Red Hen
orange star4.2 • 2,130
1822 1st Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Boundary Stone Public House
orange star4.4 • 1,932
116 Rhode Island Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston