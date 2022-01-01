- Home
The Pub & The People
1,184 Reviews
$$
1648 North Capitol St. NW
Washington, DC 20002
Order Again
Popular Items
LIQUOR
Barr Hill
Barr Hill Tom Cat
Blue Coat
Blue Coat Barrel Aged
Bombay
Botanist
Catoctin Creek
District Made Gin
Few American
GIN LANE VICTORIA PINK
Gin Mare
Gin Mare Capri
Gray Whale
Green Hat
Green Hat Navy
Hat Trick Barrel Aged Gin
Hayman's Old Tom
Hendrick's
Nolet's
Perry's Tot
Plymouth
Rail Gin
Scapegrace
St. George Terroir
Tanqueray
Blackwell
Brugal Anejo
Brugal Especial
Bacoo 12yr
Captain Morgan
Chacho
Chacho Barrel Aged
Cotton & Reed PX
Cotton & Reed White
Don Pancho 8yr
El Dorado 8yr
Flor de Cana Anejo
Flor de Cana Seco
Grind Rum
Hamilton Pot Still
Koloa
La Favorite Ambre
La Favorite Blanc
Malibu
Rail Rum
Selvarey
Thrashers
Zacapa Edicion Negra
Zacapa Solera 23
Vitae Golden
Altos Silver
Balcazar Mezcal
Banhez Mezcal
Cantera Negra
Casa Noble Anejo
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Chacho
Del Maguey Vida
Don Fulano Anejo
Don Fulano Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Fidencio Mezcal
Jose Cuervo
Libelula
Maximo Mezcal
Mezcal Vago Elote
Mezcal Vago Espadin
Milagro
Montelobos
Organic Reposado #2
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Quiereme Mezcal
Rail Tequila
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Basil Hayden's
Belle Meade Sour Mash
Bib & Tucker 11yr
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Eagle Rare
Four Roses Yellow Label
High West Prarie
IW Harper
Jim Beam
Johnny Drum
Knob Creek
KO Distiller's Reserve Bourbon
Maker's Mark
Michter's Bourbon
Noah's Mill
Old Grand-dad
One-Eight Bourbon
Redemption Bourbon
Rowan's Creek
Traverse City
Uncle Nearest 1884
Van Winkle 10yr
Van Winkle 12yr Lot B
Weller Antique 107
Weller Special Reserve
Widow Jane Bourbon
Willet Pot Still
Woodford Reserve
Brenne Fr. Single Malt
Clontarf
Crown Royal
Dickel #12
Dickel #8
Fireball / FuegoPelota
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates
Mellow Corn
Michter's Sour Mash
Nikka Coffee Grain
Peaky Blinders
Pearse Founder's Choice
Rail Whiskey
Redbreast 15yr
Redwood Empire - Monarch
Roe & Co
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Slaine
Stranahan's
Tullamore Dew
VA Highland Malt - Cider
VA HM - Chard
VA HM - Port
VA HM Brewer
1776 RYE
Angel's Envy Rye
Black Maple Hill Rye
Bulleit Rye
Catoctin Creek Rye
Catoctin Rye
CC Ragnarok
Crown Royal Rye
Dickel Rye
Few Rye
High West Double Rye
High West Rendezvous Rye
KO Bare Knuckle Rye
Masterson's Rye
Michter's Rye
Old Overholt
One-Eight Rye
Pikesville Rye
Redemption Rye
Sagamore Double Oak
Sagamore Moscatel
Sagamore Original
Templeton Rye
Whistle Pig 10yr
WhistlePig 12 YR OW
Widow Jane Rye
Woodford Rye
Akashi
Ardbeg 10yr
Balvenie 12yr Doublewood
Balvenie 14yr Carrib. Csk
Compass Box Flaming Heart
Compass Box Spice Tree
Copper Dog
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenmo 10yr
Glenmo Astar
Glenmo La Santa 12yr
Glenmo Quinta Port
Hibiki
High West Campfire
J Walker Black
J Walker Blue
J Walker Red
Komagatake
Lagavulin 16yr
Laphroig 10yr
Laphroig Triplewood
Loch Lamond
Macallan 12yr
Macallan 18yr
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 14yr
Smokehead
Talisker 10yr
Talisker Storm
Cocktails
A Page on Avery
George Dickel No. 8 Whiskey, Pineapple, Lemon, Honey, Blackwell Rum, Tabasco Jalapeno
American Mule
Ango-Saxon
Mellow Corn Kentucky Whiskey, Mt. Etna Amaro, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters
Aperol Spritz
Bobby Walnuts
Chacho Old Fashioned (Spitting Llama / Fiery Alpaca)
Barrel Aged Chacho Arguardiente en Fuego, Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters
Cicadian Rythms
Cucumber Smash
Dali Parton
Chacho Aguardiente en Fuego, George Dickel #8, Pineapple, Lemon, Honey, Hot Sauce
El Amor Prohibido
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Passionfruit Puree, Fresno Pepper, Ginger
Espresso Martini
House Old Fashioned
In-House Barrel-Aged
Four Roses Old Fashioned
La Sagrada Familia
Ivy City Gin, Aperol, Grapefruit, Lime, Green Charteuse
Long Island Iced Tea
Maryland Mule
Mimosa
Montenegroni
Ivy City Gin, Mt. Etna Amaro, Aperol
Naked & Famous
Ol' Freckles
Remember the Maine
Rhu-Barbara Ann
Rouge and Rosemary
Rosemary-Infused Vodka, Grapefruit, Honey, Lemon
Ruth Bourbon Ginsburg
Redemption Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Caraway, Coriander, White Pepper, Lemon
Sazerac
Redemption Rye, Grand Marnier, Peychaud’s Bitters, Absinthe Rinse
Smokey Pineapple Margarita
Maximo Mezcal, Grand Marnier, Pineapple, Lime
Spicy Paloma
Jalapeno-Infused Altos Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime, Simple Syrup
Stackin' Sats
You can Tell me, I'm a Doctor
The Jason Bateman
The Drew Barrymore
The Kendrick Lamar
WINE
Chandon Rose Glass
Chandon Brut Glass
Prosecco Glass
Italy
Sprezza Can
Vero Spritz Rosso
House Champagne Glass
HH Red Wine
Chandon Bottle
La Petite PINOT NOIR BTL
CA, 2018
ALTOS DEL PLATA MALBEC BTL
Argentina, 2018
MERF CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
Columbia Valley, WA 2016
ANGELINI PINOT GRIGIO BTL
Italy, 2019
FOUR VINES CHARDONNAY, UNOAKED BTL
CA, 2018
La Petite SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL
New Zealand, 2019
JULIETTE STILL ROSE BTL
Spain, 2019
CHANDON SPARKLING ROSE BTL
CHANDON BRUT BTL
PROSECCO BTL
Italy
Feudo Maccari Rose BTL
Alpha Estate Sauv Blanc BTL
Ultreia Saint Jacques BTL
NA BEV
CLUB SODA
TONIC
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
GINGER ALE
GINGER BEER
ICED TEA
OJ
CRANBERRY
LEMONADE
FRESH SQUEEZED OJ
FRESHLY SQUEEZED OJ
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
Alchemist Cold Coffee
COFFEE
HOT TEA
MILK
Mocktail
Hot Apple Cider
Shirley Temple
VIRGIN HOT COCOA
Refill
BY THE BOTTLE/PGS
Civic Vodka Btl
Tito's Btl
Smirnoff Btl
Rocktown Btl
Nolets Btl
Ivy City Gin
Green Hat Gin
Cotton & Reed White Btl
Captain Morgan Btl
Don Julio Blanco Btl
Altos Silver Btl
Milagro Silver Btl
Del Maguey Vida
Maximo Btl
Casa Noble Anejo Btl
Hennessy Vs Btl
Pierre Ferrand 1840 Btl
Hennessy Priv Btl
Bulleitt Brbn Btl
Four Roses Btl
Old Grandad Btl
Rowan's Creek Btl
Angel's Envy Brbn Btl
Redemption Brbn Btl
Buffalo Trace Brbn Btl
Blanton's Brbn Btl
Bulleit Rye Btl
High West Dbl Rye
Old Overholt Btl
Redemption Rye Btl
James Pepper 1776 Rye
Ardbeg 10 yr Btl
Akashi Btl
Sagamore Rye Btl
Sagamore Cask Strength Btl
Redwood Empire Whiskey Btl
Kaiyo Btl
George Dickel Btl
Jameson Btl
Tullamore Dew Btl
Peaky Blinders Btl
Slane Btl
Roe & Co Btl
Averna Amaro Btl
Fernet Branca Btl
Yzaguirre
Chacho Btl
Campari
Aperol
TO GO DRINK/KITS
DINNER
Baby Arugula Salad
Fried Goat Cheese, Shallots, Piquillo Peppers, Guinness Vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Candied Bacon, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & Avocado Ranch Dressing
Side Salad
Iceberg, Cucumbers & Tomatoes & Avocado Ranch.
Chicken Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled Hot Wings
Crystal Hot Sauce, Butter and Blue Cheese
Mango Habanero Wings
Habanero Peppers, Onion, Garlic, Cilantro, Mango-Ranch Dressing
Crispy Fries
House-Made!
Shishito Peppers
Sake, Soy Sauce, Togarashi (V)
Tortilla Soup
Spinach Dip
Melted Parmesan, Cheddar, and Gruyere. Toasted Crostini.
Tempura Cauliflower
Hoisin-Sriracha Sauce & Ginger/Sesame Emulsion (V)
Broccolini
Brussels Sprouts
Mustard Seed Vinaigrette (V)
Japanese Eggplant
Tomato Jam, Garlic Yogurt, Sherry-Honey Glaze
Rigatoni
Pasta Rigatoni, Gruyere, Parmesan, and Cheddar Cheese, Citrus Bread Crumbs, (V)
The Heidi
Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Smoked Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli. Served with Fries.
Beef Burger
Cheddar cheese, Pickles, Bacon, BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
Seasoned Black Bean Rice Burger
Salsa Verde, Pickles, Gruyere, Buttercrunch Lettuce, Pickled Fresno, & Mole Aioli. Served with Fries. (V)
Cubano
Serrano Ham, Pork Loin Roast, Gruyere, Dijon, Ciabatta
Marinated BBQ Pork
Marinated Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Kaiser Roll
Reuben
Corned Beef, House Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Rye Bread
Steak Entree
8oz Steak with Garlic-Ginger Sauce. Served with House-made potato cake: scallions, cheddar, red pepper, sour cream, basil oil. (Sauce contains soy.)
Pan Roasted Salmon
Ginger, Chili, Garlic, Sweet Soy Glaze. Served with Steamed Pineapple Rice and Sauteed Broccolini
Shrimp Diablo Linguine
Jumbo Shrimp, Tomato, Garlic, Spices, Parmesan, Crostini.
Add Fried Chicken
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Salmon
Add Bacon
Add Avocado
Add Cheese
Add Guac
Extra Chipotle Aioli OTS
Extra Garlic Aioli OTS
Side of Mayo
Gazpacho Bowl
Grilled Curry Wings
Yogurt Brine, Cilantro Cumin Hot Sauce & Garlic Yogurt
Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries
Tofu Korma
Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro & Korma Aioli (aioli contains nuts)
Roasted Chicken
Half Chicken, Corn, Mushrooms, Peas, Bacon & Chicken Jus
DESSERT
Ice Cream
Apple Crumble
Brown Butter Baked Apples with Cinnamon Crumble and Vanilla ice Cream
Key Lime Pie
Rich and creamy like cheesecake, with a hint of lime. Graham Cracker Crust, Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sauce.
Corn Waffle & Mellow Corn Ice Cream
Cornbread Waffle, Sour Cherry Preserves & Brown Sugar Vermouth Ice Cream
Brownie
Chai Pudding
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Laid back vibe, featuring fancy fire pits, table top heaters, hot cocktails and warm staff.
