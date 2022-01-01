Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb kebabs in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve lamb kebabs

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Kebab$4.00
More about RASA
Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center

