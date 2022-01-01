Quiche in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve quiche
Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
1636 R Street Northwest, Washington
|Lamb Meatballs
|$14.50
|veggie quiche
|$4.75
|GRILLED CHEESE :
|$9.50
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Deep Dish Quiche
|$8.50
Choice of:
1. Lorraine or Spinach & cheese
2. Choice of potatoes, Mixed Green Salad, Small fruit fruit salad
Bistro Du Jour
99 District Square SW, Wasington
|Cheeseburger L’americaine
|$19.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, French Fries
|Americain
|$15.00
Eggs Any Style, Croissant, Bacon, Crispy Fingerlings
|Gougeres
|$8.00
Warm Cheese Puffs, Gruyere