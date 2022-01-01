Quiche in Washington

Mikko Nordic Fine Foods image

 

Mikko Nordic Fine Foods

1636 R Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Meatballs$14.50
veggie quiche$4.75
GRILLED CHEESE :$9.50
More about Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Deep Dish Quiche$8.50
Choice of:
1. Lorraine or Spinach & cheese
2. Choice of potatoes, Mixed Green Salad, Small fruit fruit salad
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Bistro Du Jour image

 

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Square SW, Wasington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger L’americaine$19.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, French Fries
Americain$15.00
Eggs Any Style, Croissant, Bacon, Crispy Fingerlings
Gougeres$8.00
Warm Cheese Puffs, Gruyere
More about Bistro Du Jour
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Feta Quiche$6.50
Loads of spinach and feta cheese topped with cherry tomatoes in an egg custard and homemade crust.
More about A Baked Joint

