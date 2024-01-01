Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche lorraine in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve quiche lorraine

Tatte Bakery - 14th Street

1400 W Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Lorraine & Salad$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - 14th Street
Tatte Bakery - Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Lorraine & Salad$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Capitol Crossing
Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$3.75
quiche lorraine-hickory smoked bacon, gruyere cheese, scallions.
or
vegetarian quiche (v)- broccoli, tomatoes, peppers, gruyere cheese & scallions.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom

2129 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Lorraine & Salad$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Lorraine & Salad$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Tatte Bakery - City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Lorraine & Salad$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - City Center

