Quiche lorraine in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve quiche lorraine
More about Tatte Bakery - 14th Street
Tatte Bakery - 14th Street
1400 W Street NW, Washington
|Quiche Lorraine & Salad
|$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery - Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Quiche Lorraine & Salad
|$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Quiche Lorraine
|$3.75
quiche lorraine-hickory smoked bacon, gruyere cheese, scallions.
or
vegetarian quiche (v)- broccoli, tomatoes, peppers, gruyere cheese & scallions.
More about Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
2129 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Quiche Lorraine & Salad
|$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Tatte Bakery - West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Quiche Lorraine & Salad
|$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - City Center
Tatte Bakery - City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Quiche Lorraine & Salad
|$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)