Paratha in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve paratha
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
|Mint Laccha Paratha
|$0.00
Homemade dough made from whole wheat stone ground flour, oil & baking powder (No yeast). Topped with turmeric-mint puree and finished with butter.
Vegetarian. Contains Gluten & dairy.
Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
524 8th St. SE, Washington
|Alogobi Paratha
|$3.00
|Paratha
|$3.00
Naanwise
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Aloo Paratha
|$5.00
[Vegan] whole wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes
|Laacha Paratha
|$5.00
[Vegan] Multi layered whole wheat bread.
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
1413 Park Road, Washington
|Paratha
|$4.00
|Alo gobi Paratha
|$4.00
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW
1915, Washington
|Paratha
|$4.00